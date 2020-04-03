SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville City Commission has canceled its regularly scheduled meeting, originally set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, in light of recommendations from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to City Manager Courtney Magaluk and Mayor Bruce Krieger.
The commission, as well as other public bodies within the city, had intended to hold meetings via the Zoom video conferencing application that many organizations are using to conduct business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Magaluk told the Daily News that, because of the limited amount of pressing business items on the agenda, the meeting was called off completely in order to be in compliance with Gov. Whitmer’s wishes.
“We would have had the option to run a Zoom meeting. However, we want to make sure our meetings, like other operations under the governor’s order, are limited to essential services and tasks,” Magaluk stated in an email. “We determined that we did not have any business that could not be postponed for two weeks.”
She said the city commission’s will return to its normal schedule for its second meeting of the month, set for Monday, April 20.
“We will need to hold the second meeting in April, whether it is in-person or remotely via Zoom,” Magaluk said.
Information about how to call in to the meeting, should it be held via Zoom, will be available on the city’s website, www.cityofscottville.org.