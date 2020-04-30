SCOTTVILLE — Some in-person voting will still be taking place on Tuesday, May 5, when Scottville residents will have a chance to vote on two amendments to the city’s charter, but the polling location has changed, and there are safety precautions voters should know about before heading to the polls.

The amendments on the ballot would, if approved, effectively eliminate wards in the city, and make each member of the city commission a representative of the city as a whole — or in an at-large capacity — rather than a specific ward.

City Manager Courtney Magaluk told the Daily News previously that, as a result of COVID-19, voters would be able to vote via absentee ballot. On Tuesday, City Clerk Kelse Lester told the Daily News that about 200 applications for absentee ballots had been received by officials and returned to voters.

However, some will still be voting in person, and the polling location for those individuals has changed.

According to a release from Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly, the polling location, which was set to be at the Scottville Senior Center, will now be at the city hall building at 105 N. Main St.

The reason for the change is that the senior center is completely closed to the public as a result of the ongoing pandemic, while city hall has been operating with limited hours. The city hall building is also smaller, meaning it’s easier to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Voters who choose to vote in person must observe some rules for safety, including entering the building one person at a time in order to observe social distancing guidelines, and staying 6 feet away from election workers who may be present.

The use of facemasks is also encouraged if possible, and voters will be asked to use hand sanitizer before handling any ballots or writing utensils.

Lester told the Daily News that the restrictions will have no impact on residents’ ability to register for a ballot on the day of the election.

“We’re still doing same-day (voter registration),” Lester said. “We are only allowing one voter needing election assistance in the building at a time, so if that is the issue they need assistance with … we’ll guide them right through the process and get them set up to vote.

“This will not affect their ability to register same-day.”

Lester said the Bureau of Elections has agreed to allow only one group of election personnel to work the polls. That group includes four people: two Republicans and two Democrats.

“It’s even-Steven,” she said.

Magaluk said it’s recommended that people take advantage of the absentee ballot, but she noted that the city is still required to have a physical location.

“We strongly encourage residents to vote via absentee ballot. However, we are required to have a physical polling place open … to accommodate voters who need to utilize the (voter assistance terminal) machines or were unable to complete their absentee ballot for some reason,” Magaluk said. “How many (voters show up in person) is hard to predict, however we hope the convenience of the mailed absentee requests made it an easier and safer option for most.”

Kelly stated that the millage renewal for Manistee Intermediate School District residents in Grant and Meade townships will be conducted with the same safety measures in place. She also noted that people voting in person in any May 5 election should call their local clerk to set up an appointment.

The ward consolidation measure in Scottville was initially planned to land on the ballot in March after being approved by city commissioners in late 2019. However, the ballot language was not approved in time.

Magaluk stated that May 5 is the latest the measure could be approved in time to for the commissioners to start serving in an at-large capacity by the general election in November.