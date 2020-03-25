Scottville’s May 5 special election — during which residents will determine if the city’s two existing wards should be consolidated into one, and if the city commission will serve in an entirely at-large capacity — is still scheduled to take place despite concerns about COVID-19.

However, it will be held in a much different format.

City Manager Courtney Magaluk told the Daily News that arrangements have been made to have voters decide on the issue by using mail-in absentee ballots rather than voting in person.

“We have been working with the state election board, and there was an emergency measure put in place that will allow us to (use) a mail-in ballot,” Magaluk said. “Every registered voter in Scottville will automatically get an application for an absentee ballot, and as soon as they get that back to us, we’ll get a ballot out to them.”

Magaluk said it’s a positive thing for the city, and that if the emergency measure had not been put in place to allow the city to conduct the election via absentee ballot, it would have resulted in the issue being pushed back a significant amount of time.

Scottville residents who are not yet registered to vote in the city will also have the opportunity to do so that prior to the election as well, according to Magaluk.

“People will still be able to register to vote, if they are not already,” she stated in an email. “I would suggested that they contact city hall and we can get them the necessary application that they could return via mail, our drop box or by appointment if necessary.”

Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly confirmed that the special election is scheduled to take place on May 5.

On Tuesday, Kelly stated in a press release that absentee voter ballots will be sent to all voters who have not already requested a ballot. Residents will also receive a postage pre-paid return envelope, pre-addressed to their local clerk.

Ballots will be sent to all residents who have not already requested absentee ballots.

“The return envelope will be pre-addressed to the local clerk and will also include an email address that voters can use to scan/photograph and email the application,” Kelly stated. “At this time, it has not been determined whether or not the polls will be open on May 5, 2020 or if voting will be by an absentee ballot only due to the COVID-19 virus. Therefore, individuals wishing to make application to vote in the May 5 special election can do so via the information provided above.”

Kelly stated that the May 5 millage renewal for Manistee Intermediate School District residents in Grant and Meade townships will be conducted in the same way.

The Manistee Area Public Schools (MAPS) bond proposal, which was also originally scheduled for May 5, has been postponed. It is not currently known when that election will take place. Kelly said the request to rescind that bond proposal did not come in until the ballots were printed for the May election, but there will be no canvassing.

The cost of sending the ballots will be covered by the Secretary of State, according to Kelly.

She added that some of the logistics of the election are still being considered — specifically, how same-day registration will be affected. She also said it remains unknown whether or not the polls for in-person voting will be open on May 5, and if elections will be held in a strictly absentee-only capacity.

“The current state of the State of Michigan with regards to COIVD-19 and where we will be in the future are the unknown,” Kelly stated. “We are in constant contact with the (Bureau of Elections) at this time.”

Scottville City Hall is at 105 N. Main St. The building is currently closed to walk-ins, but city staff are still in the office. Residents can call city hall at (231) 757-4729 to request information specific to Scottville’s elections.

Visit the Michigan Secretary of State website at www.michigan.gov/sos for more information and updates about COVID-19’s impact on elections, as well as for information about registration.