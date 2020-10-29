CADILLAC — The District Health Department No. 10 announced Thursday afternoon that a second Mason County resident died while positive for COVID-19.
The health department, in a press release, stated that the resident was a man in his 70s who tested positive for COVID-19, and he died Oct. 27.
“We are saddened to learn of this death and wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, the department’s health officer. “We continue to urge the public to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a proper face covering, social distancing, avoiding touching your face and washing your hands often.”
The health department urges the public to rely on official sources for information. The health department continues to provide the latest information on its website at www.dhd10.org/coronavirus. Michigan updates are available at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus and national updates are at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.