Groups of local sewing and quilting aficionados are putting their talents to good use during the COVID-19 pandemic, making handmade face-masks for friends, family and organizations in the area.

One such organization it the Scottville Area Senior Center, which has received donations from members of sewing and quilting groups in Mason, Lake and Newaygo counties. Those groups include the Charity Sew group, which operates in Scottville, and the Sewing Brigade in Baldwin.

Though the groups haven’t been able to meet in person due to restrictions on public gatherings, their members have been working individually to supply hand-sewn, cloth masks to the senior center in order to help offset a general lack of supplies during the pandemic, according to Norma Andersen, who heads up the Charity Sew group.

“The fact that there seemed to be a scarcity of masks at the beginning of the outbreak (inspired us to start this),” Andersen said. “A lot of my quilting friends are making masks … and I know there are many, many mask-makers out there. People are doing them for friends and family, and excess goes to some other facility or cause.

“The senior center reached out to me and I’ve been taking some down there.”

Jill Engelman of the Sewing Brigade told the Daily News that her friends have donated more dozens of masks to the senior center, while also delivering them to Baldwin Public Schools, Lake County Meals on Wheels and others.

“We are sewing masks and donating them to various organizations, and the senior center is one of the recipients,” Engelman said. “We’re focusing more on Lake County, but (Scottville Area Senior Center Director) Bill Kerans is a neighbor of mine, so he asked if we’d be willing to donate some.

“They’re made out of cotton fabric, one pattern on one side, or a solid on the opposite side. They’re rectangle-shaped, and we do have several people sewing them, so there are different patterns.”

Andersen said she’s donated about 30 masks to the senior center and vows to continue to do so for as long as they’re needed.

“As long as the need is there, we’ll keep making them,” Andersen said. “If the prediction is that there’s going to be a resurgence of the virus … then it’s likely we’ll continue to make them.”

She’s also distributed them to healthcare workers, veterinary clinics and other area organizations.

The masks are cotton, and come with not only with different patterns and colors, but different accessories — some have straps, while others have ties, some fold, others are more cup-shaped.

They’re safe for the washing machine and the dryer, too, according to Engelman.

Kerans stated that the giving spirit of the industrious sewing and quilting groups isn’t going unnoticed.

“We are grateful to all of these public-spirited people who are creating masks to help keep our most vulnerable population safe,” he stated in an email. “They have long been creating items for charitable causes, and are now focusing their skill on our current health emergency.”

Andersen said masks have also ben donated to veterinary clinics, MediLodge of Ludington, healthcare workers and others.

Because there’s a limited number of masks, Kerans said his center is offering one per senior. Masks can be obtained by calling the center at 231-757-4705.