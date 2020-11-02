Two Oceana volleyball teams saw their seasons come to a premature end this week when COVID-19 protocols forced them to forfeit their district openers.
Shelby and Walkerville are out of the district tournament due to positive tests within the program. Shelby had two players test positive after missing last Tuesday's Oakridge Quad with illness, and Walkerville had three students, at least one of which is on a fall sports team, test positive after a parent had contracted the virus.
Walkerville coach Kelly Pascavis said all three students to test positive are asymptomatic, and Shelby coach Tom Weirich said his two players, who were mildly symptomatic, are both doing well and recovering.
Walkerville had been slated to host its Division 4 district tournament. With that no longer possible, Calvary Christian was tabbed to host.
"I am sorry it ended the way it did for the team, especially my seniors," Pascavis said. "One senior in particular, Sarah Sierra, loves the sport and took the news pretty bad."
Weirich said his team was similarly despondent after learning they would be unable to compete this week.
"There was a lot of disappointment and a lot of tears when we found out the news officially," Weirich said. "We're hoping everyone stays healthy or gets healthy and gets ready for a winter season we can hopefully make happen.
"We had a shot to win, potentially, a district this year after having some struggles early in the season. We wish all the teams still in it good luck, and we'll try it again next year with a chip on our shoulder."