Due to the current CV-19 restrictions on mass gatherings, the Silver Lake Sand Dunes Apple & BBQ Festival Board, in cooperation with its partners and local health department officials, made the difficult decision to cancel the festival for 2020.
This includes the following events, KCBS Professional & Amateur BBQ Competition, beer tent, bands, food vendors, classic vehicle & ORV show, homemade crafts fair and the Apple A Day 5K Run.
All festival events require an extensive amount of planning with city, county and state officials for proper permits and approvals. Unfortunately, the high level of uncertainty about what the next few months will bring regarding restrictions on public gatherings, concerns about public health and the ability to thoughtfully plan for a community event have led to this decision.
Organizers look forward to resuming the festival Sept. 10-11, 2021.