The everyday lives of people have changed over the course of five weeks. For many businesses, the lack of sales and inability to conduct business has meant financial hardship that will extend past when the stay at home order is lifted.

That is why the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in collaboration with The Right Place Inc are offering grants for small businesses with less than 50 employees throughout West Michigan.

Mason County received $27,000 from the grant program to be distributed by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce to businesses that applied and demonstrated a need.

The chamber formed a committee of nine people from the community to process the applications. The deadline for business to apply has passed and applications are currently under review.

“Due to the volume of applications received, the committee planned to meet twice to score and review the applications,” said Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the chamber and executive director of the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “They are meeting for the second time later this week. (The committee) is expected to be able to notify recipients early next week.”

The committee received 85 applications from throughout the county, according to Miller.

In addition to the grant from The Right Place, the chamber reached out to townships and the cities to consider matching funds for businesses in their areas.

“The City of Ludington, City of Scottville and Pere Marquette Township were asked to provide matching funds, in addition to requests made to the Community Foundation for Mason County and private foundations,” Miller said. “The Community Foundation, Scottville and Ludington have all said yes, and Pere Marquette Township will be meeting soon to discuss the request.”

The Pere Marquette Township board is expected to discuss the request at its meeting on Tuesday, April 14.

The grants are designed to assist will payroll, rent, mortgage, utilities and other essential business expenses.

“The impact economically COVID-19 is having on our community is dramatic and $27,000 does not come close to meeting the need. However, we know every little bit helps in times like these, so that is why finding community partners to provide matching funds was important so we could spread those dollars a little further,” she said.

The extended “stay home, stay safe” executive order increased restrictions on businesses. Miller wants those businesses to know even if they are not awarded a grant or did not apply, there are other relief options available.

“We also are doing our best to communicate to not only the applicants, but to all businesses in Mason County, the relief funding and assistance programs out there to help relieve the financial burden they are feeling as a result of this pandemic,” Miller said.

More information about business assistance is available on the chamber website, www.ludington.org/covid19-funding/.