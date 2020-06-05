Several businesses in downtown Ludington including restaurants and shops — some of which have been operating under restrictions already — were excited to get back to business as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders change and expire because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because the summer season starts in mid- to late spring, the delay hasn’t presented its challenges.

Whitmer announced Monday afternoon that the stay-at-home order was lifted, allowing the public to leave their residences with the understanding that social distancing and mask-wearing is still encouraged. This, in turn, means that businesses across the state will be reopening.

For downtown Ludington, that spells nothing but great news and a return to some level of normalcy.

“We opened about a month late,” Kilwins owner Anya Smith said.

The store was allowing half of its consumer capacity since the order was lifted. Smith also looks forward to the implementation of the shop’s walk-up window, set to be installed on the Ludington Avenue side next week.

It isn’t just restaurants, however, that are experiencing some hurdles. Purple Monkey owner Louann Reed described some of the precautions that her store is taking to ensure that consumers are safe.

“We have (hand) sanitizer by the front door and counter,” Reed said, adding that the store is enforcing the 6-feet-apart policy for consumers in line for the registers.

Gordy’s Skate Co. opened on Memorial Day weekend with pick-up business only. The store has since continued to encourage social distancing and mask-wearing, going as far as customizing masks for the public and business workers to wear. Nonetheless, owner Gordy Gesswein looks forward to selling more skateboards and T-shirts as the old norms return to the fold.

Throughout the several weeks of the pandemic, the downtown business community has a lot of gratitude for the patrons it’s had. Jamesport Brewing Company general manager Julie McDonald thanked the community for its help during the unprecedented time.

“The community’s been wonderful and supportive,” McDonald said Wednesday. “It’s what kept us afloat. We really appreciate everyone in our community that really helped us through this time.”