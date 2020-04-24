With many Michigan employers still shut down to stem the flow of COVID-19, some companies are beginning to look toward the eventual reopening of the state’s economy, including Ludington’s own UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries.

The automotive parts provider for companies like Tesla, BMW and more brought a limited number of workers back to the production floor of its Madison Street plant on Monday in an effort to prepare for the business getting back to normal, according to David Cooper, Whitehall Industries president and COO.

“We are primarily getting things ready for starting back up,” Cooper told the Daily News on Thursday. “We have a small amount of actual production going on for Tesla, and also at our Kentucky plant for BMW and Mercedes.”

Cooper said the company provides an essential service under the executive orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“The transportation and logistics sector… is designated as essential infrastructure,” Cooper said. “We supply parts to those sectors, so we’re essential infrastructure.”

Still, they’re taking precautions, Cooper noted, with only about 20 machine operators and about 20 engineering and technical service staff members currently working at the plant.

Cooper said social distancing guidelines are being observed, he said, and employees are screened as they enter the building.

“We’re screening people on the way in for core temperature and asking people about if they’ve been exposed to anything. We’re not having too many people in the break room or anything like that,” he said. “The management team developed a return-to-work policy and set of procedures. … We’re spreading things apart, posting signs, hanging dispensers for sanitizers. We have face shields, masks, gloves (and other safety equipment) available.”

Cooper said calls were made to employees prior to the start of the week, and people were asked if they were comfortable returning, so workers are coming on a voluntary basis.

He said if an employee thinks they might have been exposed, they will be asked not to enter the building.

“We’ll have more people coming back next week, and May 4 we’ll expect to have a significant number of people,” Cooper said.

He added that the plant shutting down was a precaution that not every employer chose to take, but with the number of employees working at Whitehall, it was considered necessary.

“There’s quite a bit of manufacturing that’s been going on the whole time, but we played it safe. We have a responsibility to help (protect) the community,” Cooper said.

Whitehall Industries closed down operations around March 25, with many employees working from home, including Cooper. Even before then, the numbers of employees on the floor was dropping. Now, he said, the company is taking the first steps toward re-opening in earnest.

A factor that will determine how things progress is the number of orders the company receives. Whitehall shut down operations partially because of a drop in orders from auto companies, and Cooper said time will tell when those orders get back to normal.

But, as manufacturers, the business needs to be ready, he said.