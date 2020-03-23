GRAND RAPIDS — Responding to the outpouring of community inquiries and offers of support, Spectrum Health is opening 14 drop-off donation sites for medical supplies beginning at noon on Tuesday, March 24, including in Ludington.

While Spectrum Health continues to maintain a supply of masks and other personal protection equipment for its patients and health care providers, the health provider is working to stretch its supply and turning to the community because it anticipates the need will continue to grow.

The following items will be accepted at the donation sites:

• N95 Masks

• Isolation masks (adult/child)

• Masks with face shield/visor

• Handmade or sewn reusable masks

• Face shields

• Goggles/safety glasses

• Bouffant caps

• Extended extra protection gloves – all sizes

• Isolation gowns

• Bleach wipes

• Swabs (flexible mini-tip)

• Pocket-sized sanitizer

• Thermometers (digital, disposable, temporal)

After noon Tuesday, the dropoff location and times for Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is at its family medicine location, 922 Lawndale St. The hours and days will be 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Traveling to drop-off sites to donate medical supplies does not violate Michigan’s statewide stay-at-home order, which allows for an exception to the order for providing necessities to “individuals who need assistance as a result of this emergency.”

To reduce the risk of exposure for all, Spectrum Health asks donors to place donations in the bins provided at each location while maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others. More information is online at www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/giving-opportunities

Spectrum Health is not currently accepting donations of 3D-printed items, other medical equipment, medications or blankets. If you have a large donation requiring special arrangements or a question about a donation, email the supply chain team at covid19supplies@spectrumhealth.org.

Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation to support our COVID-19 response effort may do so at give.spectrumhealth.org.

The COVID-19 hotline for Spectrum Health is 616-391-2380.