Due to increasing demand for COVID-19 testing, Spectrum Health announces eligibility changes for those seeking a test. Effective immediately, Spectrum Health is temporarily halting testing for asymptomatic patients whose only reason for requesting a test is due to exposure or potential exposure to a COVID-positive person.

This temporary change will help to increase capacity for symptom-driven appointments, ensuring those most in need can quickly and easily get tested.

Patients who are symptomatic will continue to be eligible for testing appointments.

A scheduled appointment is required to get a COVID-19 test. Spectrum Health will not be able to accommodate walk-ins or drive-ins at any of its COVID-19 testing sites without an appointment for that day and location. For information on how to schedule a test, visit our web site at www.spectrumhealth.org/covid.

Other resources

Spectrum Health understands that those who are asymptomatic may still want to be tested. Go to the State of Michigan website testing page for other sites offering COVID-19 tests. https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-99891_99912---,00.html

It is recommended those with an exposure to COVID-19 follow public health guidelines and quarantine for 10 to 14 days.

The community is urged to get vaccinated, continue practicing social distancing, to wear a mask in public and to wash hands frequently. Spectrum Health thanks the public for its support and cooperation as it responds to the increase of COVID-19 in our communities.

For more information, visit Spectrum Health’s COVID-19 resource center here.