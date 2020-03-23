Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital opened a COVID-19 triage tent as an extension of its emergency department during peak patient times, and it will be operational from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

The COVID-19 triage tent became operational Monday at approximately 10 a.m. It is located on the east side of the hospital near the emergency department entrance.

In accordance with the CDC, Spectrum Health recommends those with mild COVID-19 symptoms stay home and self-quarantine.

Patients coming to the emergency department will be met by a team member who will help them navigate either into the emergency department, or to the COVID-19 tent entrance. Patients entering the COVID-19 tent will be asked to wear a mask and sanitize hands, which will provide the safest means for staff to offer service while avoiding unnecessary exposure.

“The triage tent allows us to separate patients with COVID-19 symptoms during peak patient times from those coming to the emergency department with broken bones, chest pain, signs of stroke and other emergency medical issues,” stated Meleah Mariani, chief nursing officer, Ludington Hospital. “The goal is to eliminate exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Separating those with COVID-19 symptoms from our emergency patients is the right thing to do toward keeping patients and our team members safe.”

Patients directed to the COVID-19 triage tent will be evaluated by an emergency department care provider.

Those with mild symptoms, no breathing difficulties and stable vital signs will be directed home and provided education on COVID-19 care. People with mild symptoms should stay home and self-quarantine, watching for worsening symptoms. If you are concerned about your symptoms, call for a free phone screening at 616-391-2380.

People coming to the emergency department triage tent will be charged for the visit. Most insurers, however, have indicated they will waive the charges for screening so future reimbursement is expected. Patients may contact their insurance company for coverage information.

For more information about COVID-19, including information on symptoms and prevention, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19.