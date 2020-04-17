Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital announced Friday that it has changed its workflows for patients showing COVID-19 symptoms, including the closure of its COVID-19 triage tent.
“The closure of our COVID-19 triage tent is a very positive sign that our social distancing measures are working,” stated Helen Johnson, chief operating officer and NW region interim market leader at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, in a press release. “I’d like to thank everyone in our communities for helping us to flatten the curve and avoid a large influx of COVID-19 patients all at once.”
Johnson stated Spectrum Health worked in collaboration with District Health Department No. 10 and the county’s emergency management coordinator, along with national models, to predict behaviors and it led to the move.
“Obviously, nobody has all of the answers or can precisely predict how the numbers will rise in the West Michigan area,” Johnson stated. “While we are seeing increases of COVID-19 patients, we believe with the continuation of the current 45-percent model of social distancing, our peak of patients will come in late June and early July.”
Johnson stated that Spectrum Health will continue to provide screening through its hotline, and specimen collections will continue at the hospital for those who have a medical order through the process. The hotline is 833-559-0658.
“We will continue to provide testing and inpatient care to those in need,” Johnson stated.
Tents are used as a way to quickly assess a large volume of patients with symptoms that appear to be COVID-19, the release stated. Triage tents will remain at hospitals in Grand Rapids at Butterworth, Blodgett and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. There is also a drive-up specimen collection site at 1300 Michigan St. NE in Grand Rapids.