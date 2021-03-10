Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital provides a bi-weekly community update regarding activities and current information. Some content will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic as new information becomes available or changes occur. Other content will be general information related to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid. For COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.

The dashboard included reflects the 16-county region served by Spectrum Health as of March 9. Local information can be found on the District Health Department No. 10 web site at www.dhd10.org.

COVID-19 positive cases

The Spectrum Health dashboard reflects the 16-county Spectrum Health service area. As of March 9, there are 62 COVID-19 positive individuals in Spectrum Health facilities, down from 67 two weeks ago. The seven-day average percent positivity rate is 5.6%, up from 4.7% two weeks ago. We would like to see a continuation of our recent downward trend and encourage everyone to continue to do their part by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently.

As of March 8, there have been 1,160 confirmed cases in Mason County (up from 1,133 two weeks ago), 1,812 in Oceana County (up from 1,774 two weeks ago), 755 in Manistee County and 350 in Lake County (up from 743 and 337, respectively two weeks ago). Confirmed cases in our region are reported through District Health Department No. 10.

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is continuing to see a leveling of its positivity rate. As of March 8, the last day statistics were available, the positivity rate was 6.7%, just .1% higher than last reported.

As of March 9, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has no COVID-19 inpatients.

COVID-19 vaccination news

To date, Spectrum Health has vaccinated nearly 150,000 people, with more than 37,000 more scheduled to receive the vaccine. Vaccines are critical to the health of our community and Spectrum Health has quickly set up vaccine clinics across its 16-county service area. We encourage people to register for the vaccine in order to protect against COVID-19 and protect loved ones as well.

Over the next week, Ludington Hospital is hosting additional vaccine clinics due to more vaccine supply. The clinics will be held in accordance with state and local health department guidelines. Clinics are held each Wednesday and Friday, with additional clinics scheduled for Saturday, March 20, and Saturday, April 10. Thus far, 2,584 total doses of vaccine have been administered at Ludington Hospital, with 1,450 having received a first dose and 1,134 having been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Spectrum Health has simplified the vaccine registration process. Community members can go to https://vaccinereg.spectrumhealth.org and click “Start Registration.” After following the instructions and providing the requested information, you will be added to the list for a vaccine. You do not need to be a Spectrum Health patient to use this service.

Based on your information provided, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services vaccine distribution guidance and Spectrum Health’s available vaccine supply, you will receive a notification when you are able to schedule your vaccine appointment. We continue to ask for your patience, as appointments may not be available right away.

If you previously filled out a COVID-19 vaccination questionnaire through Spectrum Health MyChart, rest assured we have your registration, and you are on the list for a vaccine. You do not need to complete registration again.

If you are eligible for a vaccine and unable to complete your registration online, call 833-755-0696, which is the Spectrum Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center.

The call center hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Call volumes are extremely high.

The call center can assist with:

• Registering for the COVID-19 vaccine for patients who meet the state’s criteria but are unable to use the online registration.

• Navigating scheduling/rescheduling once you have received a notification to schedule.

The COVID-19 call center team cannot:

• Tell you how long it will be until you will be able to schedule your vaccination. This is based on guidance from the State of Michigan and Spectrum Health’s vaccine supply.

• Schedule appointments if you have not received a notification that you can schedule.

Please remember, the vaccine distribution is dependent on vaccine supply, which varies from week-to-week. Currently, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is vaccinating with both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Type of vaccine must be consistent across both doses.

You can learn about vaccination efforts across West Michigan at https://vaccinatewestmi.com/. You can read frequently asked questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine on the Spectrum Health web site: https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine

Culinary Medicine Classes beginning April 20

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is again partnering with District Health Department No. 10 and Lifestyle Medicine at Spectrum Health to bring culinary medicine to Mason and Oceana County residents. Two virtual sessions will be available, focusing on the powerful influence food has on health and wellbeing. This year, Zoom will be the virtual platform used for the classes, allowing participants to easily watch the recipes being prepared or cook alongside our chef and dietitian so your family can enjoy a meal together once you’ve finished.

The first session of classes will be held April 20, April 27, May 4 and May 11. The second session will be Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26. Each class is two hours in length, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee is just $25 per session, which includes all four classes and most of the food needed for each class. The two sessions feature identical programming and recipes. Registration is now available for the April/May session. Spaces are limited, so register soon at https://www.onlineregistrationcenter.com/AprilSeries. For information or questions, please call 231-845-2222 or email Culinary.Medicine@SpectrumHealth.org.

Athletic Shoe/Sock Donations part of Athletic Trainer Month Observance

Spectrum Health Foundation Ludington Hospital is partnering with Ludington Area Schools to provide athletic shoes and socks for student athletes. March is designated as National Athletic Training Month.

As a way to commemorate the special designation and bring awareness to the work athletic trainers do with student athletes, Jenn Mroz, MS, ATC, is holding the shoe and sock drive at Ludington High School. Throughout March, people may donate new or gently used athletic shoes and new socks by placing their items in the donation drop-off boxes in the main office, athletic office or athletic trainer’s office at Ludington High School. Shoes will be distributed through the school’s Teen Resource Center beginning in April to athletes of all ages, not just high school athletes.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Community Conversations

Join Spectrum Health moderator, Jennifer Pascua, every Friday morning at 9 a.m. on the Spectrum Health Facebook page to learn about a variety of topics related to dissemination of the COVID-19 vaccine across West Michigan to diverse communities. Upcoming topics include:

• March 12: Connecting with new Americans and migrant workers

• March 19: Removing barriers for people with disabilities

• March 26: Connecting with and building confidence among communities of faith

Pere Marquette Highway closure

Beginning Monday, March 15 and lasting until approximately Tuesday, July 6, the Michigan Department of Transportation will be working on the bridge over the Marquette Railroad on U.S. 31 Business Route (S. Pere Marquette Highway) into Ludington, just south of U.S. 10. U.S. 31 Business Route will be closed between the bridge and First Street. Traffic coming in to Ludington from U.S. 31 will need to exit the freeway at U.S. 10 rather than via the Pere Marquette exit.

Connecting Mason County

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is part of the Connecting Mason County coalition to help make internet availability more accessible and affordable. A survey is available that is helping the coalition gather data regarding the need for better internet services. If you would like to take the survey to give your perspective, please go to gis.westernls.com/gismap/MasonBroadbandSurvey. If you are unable to complete the survey online, paper copies are available at the Ludington and Scottville libraries or the Ludington Resource Network at 920 Tinkham Avenue in Ludington.

Results of the survey will be available this spring and will help inform next steps and solutions. In our internet-connected world, it is important that residents have equal access to this vital service. Your input will help us determine the full extent of the need as well as viable solutions. Thank you!