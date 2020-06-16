Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is transitioning to a bi-weekly community update regarding activities and current information. Some content will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as new information or changes become available. Other content will be general information related to the Ludington Hospital.

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid-19. The dashboard reflects the 16-county region served by Spectrum Health. Local information can be found on the District No. 10 Health Department web site at www.dhd10.org.

COVID-19 positive cases

There have been 32 confirmed cases in Mason County, 107 in Oceana County, 11 in Manistee County, and six in Lake County. Confirmed cases will be reported through the health department. There have been 2,179 specimens collected at Ludington Hospital, with 764 of those tested in the Ludington Hospital laboratory and the remainder tested at the Grand Rapids Spectrum Health laboratory. Of those tested, 52 have had a positive result, which is 2.39% of the total specimens collected.

New executive order, effective June 12

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-120, https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90705-531786--,00.html, allowing for overnight camps and allowing K-12 school sports and extracurricular activities to resume. Social distancing rules must be followed as well as any previous orders that are not specifically amended.

The hospital main entrance is open

The main entrance at the south side of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is open. Hand sanitizer and masks are required and are available at the entrance. Patients may wear their own masks to the hospital but will be asked to change into one of ours upon arrival and to apply hand sanitizer.

Requiring masks in hospital setting

There is much that is still not known about COVID-19. However, Spectrum Health is committed to evidence-based practice in all aspects of the care provided at its facilities. At this time, infectious disease experts across the state and nation recommend masks as a means of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, at this time, masks are required to be worn within all Spectrum Health locations.

If a medical condition prevents you from wearing a mask and you need to come to the hospital for testing or an appointment, please have a written note from your primary care provider indicating the medical condition for which a mask exception is given. These exceptions will be honored with written notification. Get more information about the usefulness of masks here: www.healthbeat.spectrumhealth.org/yes-you-should-wear-a-face-mask-prevent-spread-covid19/

Northwest region market leader/president update

Final interviews with two candidates have been held for the market leader position, and a selection and offer is expected to be made by the end of June. The Northwest region is comprised of a four-county area including Mason, Oceana, Newaygo and Muskegon counties. Ludington Hospital and Gerber Memorial hospital in Fremont make up the two Spectrum Health regional hospitals within the Northwest market, along with all of the Spectrum Health affiliated clinics in the four-county region. The regional market leader will serve as president of both regional hospitals and have executive oversight of all regional locations.

Dr. Lohar new medical oncologist at Ludington Hospital

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Cancer Center has remained open and serving patients. Dr. Carol Peterson was kind enough to delay her retirement several times until a new medical oncologist was hired. The hospital welcomed Dr. Pritesh Lohar on March 30. Dr. Lohar received his medical degree from Baroda Medical College in Vadodara, India. He completed his internal medicine residency followed by a hematology/oncology fellowship from State University New York in Syracuse, New York. He is board certified in internal medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine. Find out more at www.findadoctor.spectrumhealth.org/physician/profile/6559. Spectrum Health thanks Dr. Peterson for her steadfast and unwavering commitment to patients and wishes her all the best in her retirement.