Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital provides a bi-weekly community update regarding activities and current information. Some content will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic as new information becomes available or changes occur. Other content will be general information related to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid. For COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.

The dashboard reflects the 16-county region served by Spectrum Health. Local information can be found on the District Health Department No. 10 website at www.dhd10.org.

COVID-19 positive cases

The Spectrum Health dashboard reflects the 16-county Spectrum Health service area. As of Jan. 26, there are 131 COVID-19 positive individuals in Spectrum Health facilities, down from 190 two weeks ago. The seven-day average percent positivity rate is 7.1%, down from 11% two weeks ago and 11.6% four weeks ago. We continue to head in a positive direction and are now back in the single digits for positivity rate. We remain hopeful we can quickly get to the 2% to 4% rate we saw over the summer.

As of Jan. 11, there have been 1,064 confirmed cases in Mason County (up from 994 two weeks ago), 1,722 in Oceana County (up from 1,637 two weeks ago), 693 in Manistee County and 326 in Lake County (up from 636 and 303, respectively two weeks ago). Confirmed cases in our region are reported through District Health Department No. 10.

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is seeing a leveling of its positivity rate. As of Jan. 23, the last day statistics were available, the positivity rate was 6.9%, the same as two weeks ago and only slightly up from 6.7% four weeks ago.

As of Jan. 26, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has two COVID-19 inpatients, up from one patient two weeks ago.

COVID-19 vaccination news

Ludington Hospital is now providing community COVID-19 vaccination clinics, as vaccine supplies allow and in accordance with state and local health department guidelines. On Wednesday, Jan. 27, 240 community members were vaccinated at Ludington Hospital, and plans for more community clinics are under way. Vaccines are critical to the health of our community, and Spectrum Health is actively working to set up vaccine clinics across its 16-county service area.

Spectrum Health has also recently simplified the vaccine registration process. Beginning Jan. 28, community members can go to https://vaccinereg.spectrumhealth.org and click “Start Registration.” After following the instructions and providing the requested information, you will be added to the list for a vaccine. You do not need to be a Spectrum Health patient to use this service.

Based on your information provided, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services vaccine distribution guidance and Spectrum Health’s available vaccine supply, you will receive a notification when you are able to schedule your vaccine appointment. Please note that appointments may not be available right away, so we continue to ask for your patience.

If you previously filled out a COVID-19 vaccination questionnaire through Spectrum Health MyChart, rest assured we have your registration, and you are on the list for a vaccine. You do not need to complete registration again.

If you are eligible for a vaccine and unable to complete your registration online, call 833-755-0696, which is the Spectrum Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center.

The call center hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Call volumes are extremely high. Registering online using the link above is the fastest, easiest and preferred method. Only use the phone line if you are eligible for a vaccine and are unable to register online or have received a notification to schedule. This will allow those who are most in need to reach our team.

The call center can assist with:

• Registering for the COVID-19 vaccine for patients who meet the state’s criteria but are unable to use the online registration.

• Navigating scheduling/rescheduling once you have received a notification to schedule.

The COVID-19 call center team cannot:

• Tell you how long it will be until you will be able to schedule your vaccination. This is based on guidance from the State of Michigan and Spectrum Health’s vaccine supply.

• Schedule appointments if you have not received a notification that you can schedule.

Please remember, the vaccine distribution is dependent on vaccine supply, which varies from week-to-week.

In addition, you can learn about vaccination efforts across West Michigan at https://vaccinatewestmi.com/. And, you can read frequently asked questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine on the Spectrum Health web site: https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine

Bret Autrey, DO completes 100th robotic surgery at Ludington Hospital

In November 2019, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital implemented a new da Vinci Si Surgical System robot for a range of minimally invasive surgeries such as hernia repair, gallbladder removal and bowel resections. Recently, general surgeon Dr. Bret Autrey completed his 100th robotic surgery case and as of Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, has performed 110 robotic procedures. This is despite a two-month shut-down of services at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Ludington hospital’s other general surgeons, Dr. KellyAnne Vandendool and Dr. Keith Langlois also perform robotic surgery, which can ensure fewer complications, minimal incisions, reduced postoperative pain and faster recovery time for patients who qualify.