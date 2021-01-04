Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital provides a community update regarding activities and current information. Some content will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic as new information becomes available or changes occur. Other content will be general information related to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid-19. The dashboard reflects the 16-county region served by Spectrum Health. Local information can be found on the District Health Department No. 10 web site at www.dhd10.org.

COVID-19 positive cases

The Spectrum Health dashboard as of the last day of 2020, on Dec. 31, shows 229 COVID-19 positive individuals in Spectrum Health facilities, down from 248 two weeks ago. The seven-day average percent positivity rate is 11.6%, down from 13.4% two weeks ago and 19.9% four weeks ago. While we are heading in a positive direction now, throughout the summer months, the positivity rate was 2% to 4% and we are eager to see the positivity rate get back to low single-digit numbers. These numbers reflect the 16-county Spectrum Health service area.

As of Dec. 30, there have been 907 confirmed cases in Mason County (up from 756 two weeks ago), 1,549 in Oceana County (up from 1,437 two weeks ago), 569 in Manistee County and 289 in Lake County (up from 482 and 252, respectively two weeks ago). Confirmed cases in our region are reported through District Health Department District No. 10.

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is still seeing an increase in its positivity rate. As of Dec. 22, the last day statistics were available, the positivity rate was 6.7%, slightly up from 6.5% two weeks ago and 5.7% four weeks ago.

As of Dec. 31, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has four inpatient COVID-19 patients, down from seven two weeks ago.

We are grateful for the support and kindness expressed by the community over recent weeks as our team members wind down a year of extremely demanding work, particularly the past few months as they cared for an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 vaccination news

Ludington Hospital held its first vaccination clinic on Dec. 23 and vaccinated 61 people. To date, we have held a number of additional vaccination clinics and so far, nearly 300 people have been vaccinated. Vaccines are critical to the health of our community, and the ability to vaccinate our health care team is an important step for our community recovery.

In addition, you can learn about vaccination efforts across West Michigan at Vaccinate West Michigan | COVID-19 Vaccine Information for West Michigan. And, you can read frequently asked questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine on the Spectrum Health web site: www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine

Current Guideline on Gatherings

On Dec. 18, Michigan updated its Gatherings and Face Mask order, which took effect Dec. 21, 2020 and remains in effect through Jan. 15, 2021. https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406 -98178_98455-547899--,00.html.

Mental health resources for Mason County

When a mental health crisis occurs, friends and family often don’t know what to do. There is help available. Going through an extended period of isolation, compounded by worry and anxiety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues into the holiday season is difficult for many people. Short-term coping mechanisms may begin to wear thin and professional help might be needed. Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has developed a resource guide to provide information about where and how to get help. https://www.wmcmhs.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Mental-Health-Brochure-Mason-County.pdf

Community Support

The Ludington Hospital continues to feel the love from the community, as several area businesses and individuals have contributed packaged meals, snack packs and other items to our care teams. We would like to thank everyone for the show of support that means so much to our team members. A special shout-out to those who donated their matched gift certificates as part of the “Our Town” promotion funded by Consumers Energy, which provided a total of $20,000 to the Downtown Ludington Board as a match for gift certificates to downtown merchants.

We want to hear your thoughts and suggestions

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Regional Market Leader and President, Drew Dostal, wants to provide a way for the community to ask questions and provide suggestions. Please email any constructive comments you’d like to share to: Northwestrmlmailbox@spectrumhealth.org. Your message could include a question you have for which you’d like an answer, or a suggestion for the hospital regarding something you’d like us to consider or know. Send us your thoughts!