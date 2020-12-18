Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital provides a bi-weekly community update regarding activities and current information. Some content will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic as new information becomes available or changes occur. Other content will be general information related to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid-19. The dashboard reflects the 16-county region served by Spectrum Health. Local information can be found on the District Health Department No. 10 web site at www.dhd10.org.

COVID-19 positive cases

The Spectrum Health dashboard as of Dec. 16 shows 248 COVID-19 positive individuals in Spectrum Health facilities, down from 302 two weeks ago. The seven-day average percent positivity rate is 13.4%, down from 19.9% two weeks ago. Throughout the summer months, the positivity rate was 2% to 4%. These numbers reflect the 16-county Spectrum Health service area.

Spectrum Health continues to be concerned about the rapid spread of COVID-19 across West Michigan. As of Dec. 14, there have been 756 confirmed cases in Mason County (up from 565 two weeks ago), 1,437 in Oceana County (up from 1,165 two weeks ago), 482 in Manistee County and 252 in Lake County (up from 363 and 200, respectively two weeks ago). Confirmed cases in our region are reported through District Health Department, Region 10.

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is still seeing an increase in its positivity rate. As of Nov. 29, the last day statistics were available, the positivity rate was 6.5%, up from 5.7% two weeks ago and 4.7% four weeks ago. Our positivity rate for November was 15.4% and for December is running 15.9% currently.

As of Dec. 16, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has seven inpatient COVID-19 patients, down from 14 two weeks ago.

The staff at Spectrum Health is grateful for the support and kindness expressed by the community over recent weeks as our team members wind down a year of extremely demanding work, particularly the past few months as they cared for an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

Updated COVID-19 vaccination news

It is unknown right now when Ludington Hospital will receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but we do know it will be within the next few weeks. Vaccines are critical to the health of our community, and the ability to vaccinate our health care team will be an important step toward our community recovery. Immunization with a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine will play a big role in reducing COVID-19-related illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths. Read the news about history in the making as the first Spectrum Health team members received the vaccine: https://healthbeat.spectrumhealth.org/we-are-making-history-right-now-first-covid19-vaccines/

In addition, you can learn about vaccination efforts across West Michigan at Vaccinate West Michigan | COVID-19 Vaccine Information for West Michigan. And, you can read frequently asked questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine on the Spectrum Health web site: https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine

Mental health resources for Mason County

When a mental health crisis occurs, friends and family often don’t know what to do. There is help available. Going through an extended period of isolation, compounded by worry and anxiety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues into the holiday season is difficult for many people. Short-term coping mechanisms may begin to wear thin and professional help might be needed. Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has developed a resource guide to provide information about where and how to get help. https://www.wmcmhs.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Mental-Health-Brochure-Mason-County.pdf

Wear. Wait. Wash.

Visitors at all Spectrum Health facilities will continue to be asked to wear a mask, wait at least six feet apart and wash their hands often. Practicing these three behaviors can reduce the transmission of infectious droplets between people and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Spectrum Health wants to hear your thoughts and suggestions. Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Regional Market Leader and President, Drew Dostal, wants to provide a way for the community to ask questions and provide suggestions. Please email any constructive comments you’d like to share to: Northwestrmlmailbox@spectrumhealth.org. Your message could include a topic you’d like Drew to address on his bi-weekly WMOM radio interview every other Friday, a question you have for which you’d like an answer, or a suggestion for the hospital regarding something you’d like us to consider or know. Send Spectrum Health your thoughts!

Introducing Care Channel for Family Virtual Visits

Spectrum Health knows how important it is for you to stay in touch with loved ones while they are hospitalized. We have a new way to allow video visits between family, friends and loved ones. It’s private, easy and free, and is now available at all Spectrum Health West Michigan hospitals. We will now be using Care Channel to connect patients to loved ones. This can be done with the patient’s personal device or by using a Spectrum Health iPad. You can only video visit with someone after you have invited them and accepted their request to join. Privacy is very important, and Care Channel provides all necessary safety and privacy protocols.