Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital provides a bi-weekly community update regarding activities and current information. Some content will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic as new information becomes available or changes occur. Other content will be general information related to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid-19. The dashboard reflects the 16-county region served by Spectrum Health. Local information can be found on the District Health Department No. 10 web site at www.dhd10.org.

COVID-19 positive cases

The dashboard shows that, as of Tuesday, 107 COVID-19 positive individuals are in Spectrum Health facilities, its highest number to date. Also the highest number to date since the outbreak of the pandemic is the seven-day average percent positivity rate at 6.2%. Throughout the summer months, Spectrum Health was seeing that number between 2% to 4%, but it has spiked in recent weeks as the number of tests increase and as portions of the state have opened such as schools, businesses, events, etc. These numbers reflect the entire 16-county Spectrum Health service area.

As of Tuesday, there have been 170 confirmed cases in Mason County, 541 in Oceana County, 107 in Manistee County and 50 in Lake County. Confirmed cases will be reported through the health department. As of Friday, Oct. 16, there have been 12,191 specimens collected at Ludington Hospital, with 2,512 of those tested in the Ludington Hospital laboratory and the remainder tested at the Spectrum Health laboratory in Grand Rapids. Of those tested, 392 have had a positive result, indicating a 3.2% positive rate. This is the testing positivity rate for tests run specifically at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

Important information regarding COVID-19 testing

In order to get a nasal swab at the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital drive-through COVID-19 testing site, an order from a physician or other medical care provider and an appointment are required. Team members at the drive-through site cannot provide nasal swabs without the authorization of the medical order for the test. To get an appointment, please go to:www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/myhealth-screening. Information is provided for directions on calling the COVID-19 hotline or scheduling an appointment from the MyHealth account, which is now accessed through MyChart in the Spectrum Health app.

Located in the hospital’s southwest parking lot close to U.S. 10 near the City of Ludington sign, the testing is available seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Drive up flu vaccines

Ludington Hospital is now offering flu vaccines at a variety of locations, including the primary care clinics in Hart and Ludington, the Walk-In Clinic on Lawndale Street in Ludington, and the pediatrics clinic on Tinkham Avenue in Ludington.

A drive-up option is available for adults outside of the Medical Office Building at 7 Atkinson Drive in Ludington, meaning patients can conveniently get a flu shot without leaving the car.

To schedule a drive-up flu shot — which is open to anyone including those who are not patients of the clinic or even a Spectrum Health patient — call the clinic at 231-843-3487. Spectrum Health patients may also schedule their drive-up flu shots via MyChart in the Spectrum Health app. More information is available at www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/services-and-treatment-detail-pages/flu-information-center.

Wear. Wait. Wash.

Visitors at all Spectrum Health facilities will continue to be asked to wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash their hands often. Practicing these three behaviors can reduce the transmission of infectious droplets between people and prevent the spread of COVID-19. As the numbers of positive cases increase across West Michigan and more hospitalized COVID-19 patients, wear a mask, practice safe social distancing and wash hands frequently.

Coolman earns master’s degree

Amber Coolman, who is an OB/GYN at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, received her master’s degree in women’s health nurse practitioner studies from the University of Cincinnati. She is now seeing her own patients at the OB/GYN clinic in Ludington, located at 250 N Nelson Road.