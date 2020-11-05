Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital provides a bi-weekly community update regarding activities and current information. Some content will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic as new information becomes available or changes occur. Other content will be general information related to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit spectrumhealth.org/covid-19. The dashboard below reflects the 16-county region served by Spectrum Health. Local information can be found on the District Health Department #10 web site at www.dhd10.org.

COVID-19 positive cases

Two weeks ago in our last update, we shared the Spectrum Health dashboard and pointed out that there were 107 COVID-19 positive individuals in Spectrum Health facilities. That was the highest to date at that time (Oct. 20). (Monday, Nov. 3), that number is nearly double at 205. We also pointed out the seven-day average percent positivity rate at 6.2%. (Monday, Nov. 3), that number is 10.9%. Throughout the summer months, the positivity rate was 2% to 4%. These numbers reflect the 16-county Spectrum Health service area.

As of Nov. 3, there have been 279 confirmed cases in Mason County (up 109 from two weeks ago), 662 in Oceana County (up 121 from two weeks ago), 154 in Manistee County and 73 in Lake County. Confirmed cases are reported through District Health Department No. 10. As of Nov. 1, there have been 13,518 specimens collected at Ludington Hospital. Of those tested, 514 have had a positive result, indicating a 3.8% positive rate, up from 3.2% two weeks ago.

As of today, November 3, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has 11 inpatient COVID-19 patients. Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients have increased over the past two weeks at all Spectrum Health facilities and we are expecting and planning for exponential increases in both hospitalizations and ICU bed assignments. At this time, outpatient and non-COVID inpatient care is not being canceled or postponed.

Public health strategies more important than ever

With COVID-19 spreading rapidly and more hospitalizations, it is more important than ever to practice the Top 10 ways to reduce COVID-19 risk, including wearing a mask any time while in public and even in your household when others are present, restricting the size of gatherings, avoiding crowded indoor venues and masking if you ride in a vehicle with someone outside of your household. www.healthbeat.spectrumhealth.org/masks-are-helping-covid-19-battle-what-we-learned/

School Health social media series continues

The final session in our School Health series is Nov. 12 from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. The topic is “How to Keep Your Family Healthy and Well.” Regional health and education experts will talk about strategies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Join via the Spectrum Health Facebook, Youtube and Twitter channels.

Outpatient COVID-19 testing hours expanded

Beginning Oct. 30, hours were expanded at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for drive-through outpatient COVID-19 testing. New hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days per week. To get a nasal swab at the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital drive-through COVID-19 testing site, you must have an order from a physician or other medical care provider and an appointment. Team members at the drive-through site cannot provide nasal swabs without the authorization of the medical order for the test. To get an appointment, please go to www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/myhealth-screening. Information is provided for directions on calling the COVID-19 hotline or scheduling an appointment from your MyHealth account, which is accessed through MyChart in the Spectrum Health app.

Located in the hospital’s southwest parking lot, testing is available seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; closed between noon and 1 p.m. for lunch.

Drive up flu vaccines available

We hear a lot of incorrect information about COVID-19 being “no more than the flu.” In fact, the two are distinct and chemically different. However, they share similarities in symptoms, as the chart. One of the main differences is not in the symptoms but in the disease progression and outcome. Much still remains unknown about COVID-19. But we do know that the COVID-19 death rate far outweighs the death rate from flu and it spreads much more easily.

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is offering flu vaccines at a variety of locations, including our primary care clinics in Hart and Ludington, our Walk-In Clinic on Lawndale Street in Ludington, and our pediatrics clinic on Tinkham Avenue in Ludington. A drive-up option is available for adults outside of the Medical Office Building at 7 Atkinson Drive in Ludington, meaning you can conveniently get your flu shot without leaving your car. To schedule your drive-up flu shot—you don’t have to be a patient of this clinic to get a flu shot here, nor do you have to be a Spectrum Health patient—call the clinic at 231.843.3487. Spectrum Health patients may also schedule their drive-up flu shots via MyChart in the Spectrum Health app. More information is available at www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/services-and-treatment-detail-pages/flu-information-center.

Learn more at www.bit.ly/30IcP8f

Wear. Wait. Wash.

Visitors at all Spectrum Health facilities will continue to be asked to wear a mask, wait at least 6 feet apart and wash their hands often. Practicing these three behaviors can reduce the transmission of infectious droplets between people and prevent the spread of COVID-19. As we are seeing the numbers of positive cases increase across West Michigan and more hospitalized COVID-19 patients, please do your part by wearing your mask, practicing safe social distancing and washing your hands frequently.