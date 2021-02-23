Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital provides a bi-weekly community update regarding activities and current information. Some content will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic as new information becomes available or changes occur. Other content will be general information related to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid. For COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.

The dashboard reflects the 16-county region served by Spectrum Health. Local information can be found on the District Health Department No. 10 web site at www.dhd10.org.

COVID-19 positive cases

The Spectrum Health dashboard reflects the 16-county Spectrum Health service area. As of Feb. 22, 2021, there are 67 COVID-19 positive individuals in Spectrum Health facilities, down from 79 two weeks ago. The seven-day average percent positivity rate is 4.7%, down from 11% four weeks ago. We continue to head in a positive direction and encourage everyone to continue to do their part by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently.

As of Feb. 22, there have been 1,133 confirmed cases in Mason County (up from 1064 two weeks ago), 1,774 in Oceana County (up from 1,722 two weeks ago), 743 in Manistee County and 337 in Lake County (up from 693 and 326, respectively two weeks ago). Confirmed cases in our region are reported through District Health Department No. 10.

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is continuing to see a leveling of its positivity rate. As of Feb. 20, the last day statistics were available, the positivity rate was 6.8%. It continues to drop about one-tenth of a percent each week.

As of Feb. 22, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has no COVID-19 inpatients.

COVID-19 vaccination news

Ludington Hospital is continuing to provide community COVID-19 vaccination clinics, as vaccine supplies allow and in accordance with state and local health department guidelines. On Wednesday, Feb. 17, 210 community members were vaccinated at Ludington Hospital, and plans for continuing Wednesday and Friday clinics are under way. Thus far, through five community vaccine clinics held at the Ludington Hospital, 1,040 people have been vaccinated. Vaccines are critical to the health of our community and Spectrum Health has quickly set up vaccine clinics across its 16-county service area.

Spectrum Health has also recently simplified the vaccine registration process. Community members can go to https://vaccinereg.spectrumhealth.org and click “Start Registration.” After following the instructions and providing the requested information, you will be added to the list for a vaccine. You do not need to be a Spectrum Health patient to use this service.

Based on your information provided, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services vaccine distribution guidance and Spectrum Health’s available vaccine supply, you will receive a notification when you are able to schedule your vaccine appointment. Please note that appointments may not be available right away, so we continue to ask for your patience.

If you previously filled out a COVID-19 vaccination questionnaire through Spectrum Health MyChart, rest assured we have your registration, and you are on the list for a vaccine. You do not need to complete registration again.

If you are eligible for a vaccine and unable to complete your registration online, call 833-755-0696, which is the Spectrum Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center.

The call center hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Call volumes are extremely high.

The call center can assist with:

• Registering for the COVID-19 vaccine for patients who meet the state’s criteria but are unable to use the online registration.

• Navigating scheduling/rescheduling once you have received a notification to schedule.

The COVID-19 call center team cannot:

• Tell you how long it will be until you will be able to schedule your vaccination. This is based on guidance from the State of Michigan and Spectrum Health’s vaccine supply.

• Schedule appointments if you have not received a notification that you can schedule.

Please remember, the vaccine distribution is dependent on vaccine supply, which varies from week-to-week.

In addition, you can learn about vaccination efforts across West Michigan at https://vaccinatewestmi.com/. And, you can read frequently asked questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine on the Spectrum Health web site: https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine

Culinary Medicine Classes beginning April 20

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is again partnering with District Health Department No. 10 and Lifestyle Medicine at Spectrum Health to bring culinary medicine to Mason and Oceana County residents. Two virtual sessions will be available, focusing on the powerful influence food has on health. This year, Zoom will be the virtual platform used for the classes.

The first session of classes will be held April 20, April 27, May 4 and May 11. The second session will be Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26. Each class is two hours in length, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee is just $25 per session, which includes all four classes and food needed for each class. The two sessions feature identical programming and recipes. Registration is now available for the April/May session. Spaces are limited, so register soon at https://www.onlineregistrationcenter.com/register/341-5877. For information or questions, please call 231-845-2222 or email Culinary.Medicine@SpectrumHealth.org.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Community Conversations

Join Spectrum Health moderator, Jennifer Pascua, every Friday morning at 9 a.m. on the Spectrum Health Facebook page to learn about a variety of topics related to dissemination of the COVID-19 vaccine across West Michigan to diverse communities. Upcoming topics include:

• Feb. 26: Building trust among Latino/Hispanic communities (in Spanish)

• March 5: Connecting with rural and agricultural communities

• March 12: Connecting with new Americans and migrant workers

• March 19: Removing barriers for people with disabilities

• March 26: Connecting with and building confidence among communities of faith

Pere Marquette Highway closure

Beginning Monday, March 1 and lasting until approximately Tuesday, July 6, the Michigan Department of Transportation will be working on the bridge over the Marquette Railroad on U.S. 31 Business Route (South Pere Marquette Highway) into Ludington, just south of US 10. U.S. 31 Business Route will be closed between U.S. 10 and First Street. Traffic coming into Ludington from U.S. 31 will need to exit the freeway at U.S. 10 rather than via the Pere Marquette Highway exit.

Connecting Mason County

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is part of the Connecting Mason County coalition to help make internet availability more accessible and affordable. A survey is available that is helping the coalition gather data regarding the need for better internet services. If you would like to take the survey to give your perspective, please go to gis.westernls.com/gismap/MasonBroadbandSurvey. If you are unable to complete the survey online, paper copies are available at the Ludington and Scottville libraries or the Ludington Resource Network at 920 Tinkham Avenue in Ludington. Results of the survey will be available this spring and will help inform next steps and solutions. In our internet-connected world, it is important that residents have equal access to this vital service. Your input will help us determine the full extent of the need as well as viable solutions.