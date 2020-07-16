Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is transitioning to a bi-weekly community update regarding activities and current information. Some content will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as new information or changes become available. Other content will be general information related to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid-19. The dashboard reflects the 16-county region served by Spectrum Health. Local information can be found on the District Health Department No. 10 web site at www.dhd10.org.

COVID-19 positive cases

There have been 69 confirmed cases in Mason County as of Tuesday, 389 in Oceana County, 26 in Manistee County and 11 in Lake County. Confirmed cases will be reported through the District Health Department. There have been 4,364 specimens collected at Ludington Hospital, with 1,323 of those tested in the Ludington Hospital laboratory and the remainder tested at the Spectrum Health laboratory in Grand Rapids. Of those tested, 238 have had a positive result, which is 5.45% of the total specimens collected.

COVID-19 testing

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is conducting COVID-19 testing in a new location on the hospital campus. Testing is available seven days a week between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the North parking lot off Lawndale Street. The hospital’s outpatient testing allows patients to remain in their vehicle. An appointment is required. Please visit this link for directions on calling the COVID-19 hotline or scheduling an appointment from your MyHealth account: www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/myhealth-screening.

Laboratory hours are changing

Effective July 13, the Ludington Hospital laboratory has expanded its hours to better accommodate patients. Outpatient testing in its laboratory is now available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Patients are asked to plan lab testing within these hours.

On-site temperature checks

All patients and visitors are now required to have their temperature checked upon registration or before visiting a hospitalized loved one as part of the on-site screening process. Visitors with COVID-19 symptoms or a temperature over 100.4 will be asked to visit at a later time.

Virtual waiting rooms

Spectrum Health has begun an initiative to reduce the number of people in waiting rooms in the hospital and in its primary and specialty care clinics. This effort will help keep patients safer to promote greater social distancing. Patients will call or text their locations upon arrival and complete a virtual check-in using their phone. Patients will remain in their vehicle until they are contacted to enter the building. The virtual waiting room process will be rolled out across Spectrum Health in phases with most locations ready by the end of August.

New Northwest Regional Market Leader begins Aug. 3

Drew Dostal, former Ludington Hospital vice president of operations, has been selected as the new regional market leader for Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, Gerber Memorial and all Spectrum Health associated clinics in Mason, Oceana, Newaygo and Muskegon counties. Drew’s first day in his new role will be Monday, August 3. Drew and his wife, Dena, are returning to the area after spending several years in the western part of the U.S., where Drew most recently served as CEO of Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis, New Mexico.

Visitor update

The visitor policy has been updated. All non-COVID adult inpatients may now have two adult visitors at a time. These two visitors must be the same two people throughout a patient’s stay. For patients hospitalized with COVID-19, virtual visits are allowed. For adult patients in the emergency department, one visitor or guest is allowed. The hospital is working to keep its patients, visitors and team members safe.

Ready for You

The hospital patient care areas and primary and specialty care clinics are open and ready. The hospital continues to experience an influx of patients as it reopens for normal business, with changes brought on by COVID-19. The hospital is working diligently to ensure its patients follow recommended social distancing in all of its lobby and care areas. Hospital-issued masks are required in all departments and all waiting areas. Masks will be found, along with hand sanitizer and instructions, at each entryway.

Wear. Wait. Wash.

Wearing a face mask when out in public, waiting at least 6 feet away from others and washing your hands will help keep everyone safer and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

If you suspect you have COVID-19

If you have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, the hospital offers virtual screening and phone screening options for advice on what to do next. Online, see www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19

News coverage about masks and COVID-19

Research has found that wearing a mask is one of the most effective methods Americans can take to slow the spread of COVID-19. Yet health myths about masks continue to flood social media. People worry that wearing masks will lower oxygen levels or cause carbon dioxide poisoning. Others fear they’ll develop bacterial infections from moist, sweaty masks or weaken their immune system’s ability to fight off colds. Spectrum Health infectious disease physician, Dr. Liam Sullivan, helps to address some of these concerns. www.today.com/health/experts-debunk-mask-myths-malarkey-t185344.