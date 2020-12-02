Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital provides a bi-weekly community update regarding activities and current information. Some content will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic as new information becomes available or changes occur. Other content will be general information related to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid-19. The dashboard reflects the 16-county region served by Spectrum Health. Local information can be found on the District Health Department No. 10 web site at www.dhd10.org.

COVID-19 positive cases

The Spectrum Health dashboard as of Dec. 1 shows 302 COVID-19 positive individuals in Spectrum Health facilities, down from 324 two weeks ago. The seven-day average percent positivity rate is 19.9%, up from 18.6% two weeks ago. Throughout the summer months, the positivity rate was 2% to 4%. These numbers reflect the 16-county Spectrum Health service area.

Spectrum Health continues to be concerned about the rapid spread of COVID-19 across West Michigan. As of Nov. 30, there have been 565 confirmed cases in Mason County (up from 433 two weeks ago), 1,165 in Oceana County (up from 929 two weeks ago), 363 in Manistee County and 200 in Lake County (up from 246 and 128, respectively two weeks ago). Confirmed cases in our region are reported through District Health Department District 10.

Along with positive cases and increasing hospitalizations, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is seeing an increase in its positivity rate. As of Nov. 29, the last day statistics were available, the positivity rate was 5.7%, up from 4.7% two weeks ago and 3.8% four weeks ago.

As of Dec. 1, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has 14 inpatient COVID-19 patients. Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients have increased over the past two weeks at all Spectrum Health facilities. Spectrum Health is expecting and planning for further increases in both hospitalizations and ICU bed assignments.

COVID-19 vaccination news

Vaccines are critical to the health of our community, and the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine will be an important step towards recovery. Immunization with a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine will play a big role in reducing COVID-19-related illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths. View the frequently asked questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine on the system’s website to learn more and check back as additional information on the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19vaccine

New laboratory process for specimen drop-offs

Spectrum Health laboratory services is switching over to a new process related to drop-off of lab specimens. Now, all persons bringing in a specimen for the laboratory need to go through the registration process. This will help Spectrum Health remove delays in care, avoid errors related to the physician order or specimen labeling and ensure that the laboratory team members know the patient / family member is waiting to drop off a specimen.

Introducing Care Channel for Family Virtual Visits

Spectrum Health knows how important it is to stay in touch with loved ones while they are hospitalized. The system has a new way to allow video visits between family, friends and loved ones. It’s private, easy and free, and is now available at all Spectrum Health West Michigan hospitals. The healthcare provider will now be using Care Channel to connect patients to loved ones. This can be done with the patient’s personal device or by using a Spectrum Health iPad. You can only video visit with someone after you have invited them and accepted their request to join. Privacy is very important and Care Channel provides all necessary safety and privacy protocols.

COVID-19 testing criteria

Outpatient COVID-19 tests will be available only to those who have symptoms. If the patient does not meet that criteria, they will not qualify to receive testing at a Spectrum Health facility. In addition, Spectrum Health COVID-19 testing locations will not accommodate walk-ins / drive-ups without a scheduled appointment.

Wear. Wait. Wash.

Visitors at all Spectrum Health facilities will continue to be asked to wear a mask, wait at least 6 feet apart and wash their hands often. Practicing these three behaviors can reduce the transmission of infectious droplets between people and prevent the spread of COVID-19.