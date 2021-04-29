Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital provides a bi-weekly community update regarding activities and current information. Some content will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic as new information becomes available or changes occur. Other content will be general information related to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid. For COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.

The dashboard reflects the 16-county region served by Spectrum Health. Local information can be found on the District Health Department No. 10 web site at www.dhd10.org.

COVID-19 positive cases

The Spectrum Health dashboard reflects the 16-county Spectrum Health service area. As of Tuesday, there are 265 COVID-19 positive individuals in Spectrum Health facilities, up from 258 two weeks ago and139 four weeks ago. The seven-day average percent positivity rate is 14.1%, down from 16.2% two weeks ago and up from 12.8% four weeks ago. Hospitalizations are continuing to increase. We encourage everyone to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently, each of which are known to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. We also encourage everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination by going to www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine. To date, Spectrum Health has administered over 380,000 vaccine doses.

As of Friday, April 23, District Health Department No. 10 reports there have been 1,793 confirmed cases in Mason County (up from 1,568 two weeks ago), 2,385 in Oceana County (up from 2,173 two weeks ago), 1,031 in Manistee County and 525 in Lake County (up from 925 and 467, respectively two weeks ago).

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is seeing a slight increase in its positivity rate. As of Sunday, April 25, the last day statistics were available, the positivity rate was 7.94%. This compares to a positivity rate of 7.41% on March 29.

As of Tuesday, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has 11 COVID-19 inpatients.

Oceana County vaccine clinic Saturday

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is holding a first-dose vaccine clinic with the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday at Hart High School, located at 300 Johnson Street in Hart. Saturday’s clinic is open to those age 16 and up, with 400 total doses available. See the registration process below to get an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccination process

Our scheduling process has changed based on health department guidelines and less restricted vaccine supply. Go to Vaccine Information Center | COVID-19 | Spectrum Health (https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid/covid-19-vaccine) and click on “Schedule Your Vaccination.” Answer the questions, and you will then be taken to a page showing the Spectrum Health vaccination clinic locations, where you can select an appointment of your choice. If you would like to attend the Hart High School clinic, scroll to find “Hart High School Vaccine Clinic” and select that option.

Those who are 16 to 18 years old, please call the Vaccine Call Center at 833.755.0696 to be scheduled. A parent or guardian must accompany minors. The call center can also help those who need special assistance in getting scheduled.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no out-of-pocket cost. Insurance is not required to register for an appointment. If you have insurance, please include that information when scheduling.

Vaccines are critical to the health of our community, and we encourage people to get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19 and protect loved ones.

Vaccine Facts

There have been several myths around the COVID-19 vaccine. Here are some facts:

• The vaccine does not and cannot cause COVID-19. The vaccine contains no live virus, so you cannot get COVID-19 from being vaccinated. The vaccine will protect you and your family’s health by providing immunity and will significantly lower your chance of being hospitalized and dying because of COVID-19.

• The vaccine was made and approved based on decades of science and evidence-based facts. The COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use due to our pandemic status in the U.S. with public health at risk. The approval process was accelerated out of necessity, but the vaccine development and testing were evidence-based using processes that have proven safe and effective in eradicating dozens of contagious diseases.

• Vaccination has nothing to do with politics. COVID-19 is a virus. Everyone is at risk, although we know that mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing can help minimize those risks. Just as we know from public-health based science that cooking meat to at least 165 degrees protects against illness from food poisoning, we know that the best way to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19 is through vaccination.

• If I’m young and healthy, I’m not at risk even if I get COVID-19. Right now, variants of the virus are infecting younger, healthy people. Nearly all of our currently hospitalized patients are unvaccinated. Their ages range from 20s to late 80s. Although people with underlying health problems are more at risk of hospitalization and death, people who are young and healthy are also being hospitalized and, tragically, some have died.

• This is all being blown way out of proportion. COVID-19 is here in our communities. Our hospital has record numbers of COVID-19 patients. It is unpredictable and dangerous and what works to treat one person may not work for the patient in the next room. Our clinical teams are exhausted but continuing to work hard for every single patient.

COVID-19 Testing Hours Expand Due to High Demand

Because of the spike in local COVID-19 cases and high demand for testing, new hours went into effect on April 11. Testing hours are now 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Between April 1 and April 14, we averaged 98 tests per day.

For information on how to schedule a test, visit our web site at www.spectrumhealth.org/covid.

Early Childhood Nutrition Classes

Spectrum Health is hosting free classes designed to give moms-to-be, parents and caregivers information about the best nutrition during pregnancy and for infants. Topics will include nutrition during pregnancy and for nursing moms, important nutrients for babies, breastfeeding and bottle feeding, transitioning infants to solid foods, food safety, bottle weaning and avoiding picky eating pitfalls.

The first session is at 6 p.m., May 11, for pregnant moms and those with infants 0 to 6 months. The second session is at 6 p.m., May 18, for parents with infants 6 months to 24 months. Both sessions are virtual. To register, call 231.924.6776.