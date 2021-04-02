Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital provides a bi-weekly community update regarding activities and current information. Some content will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic as new information becomes available or changes occur. Other content will be general information related to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

For the latest COVID-19 information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid. For COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine

The dashboard reflects the 16-county region served by Spectrum Health. Local information can be found on the District Health Department No. 10 web site at www.dhd10.org.

COVID-19 positive cases

The Spectrum Health dashboard reflects the 16-county Spectrum Health service area. As of March 30, there are 139 COVID-19 positive individuals in Spectrum Health facilities, up from 85 one week ago and 62 three weeks ago. The seven-day average percent positivity rate is 12.8%, up from 8.5% last week and 4.7% three weeks ago. Positive tests and hospitalizations are quickly increasing. We encourage everyone to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently, each of which are known to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. We also encourage everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination when it is your turn to do so.

As of March 26, there have been 1,233 confirmed cases in Mason County (up from 1,160 two weeks ago), 1,879 in Oceana County (up from 1,812 two weeks ago), 799 in Manistee County and 388 in Lake County (up from 755 and 350, respectively two weeks ago). Confirmed cases in our region are reported through District Health Department District 10.

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is seeing a slight increase in its positivity rate. As of March 27, the last day statistics were available, the positivity rate was 6.81%. This compares to a positivity rate of 6.7% on March 8.

As of March 31, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has 7 COVID-19 inpatients.

COVID-19 vaccination process as of March 29

Our scheduling process has changed, and you can now schedule your vaccination online without having to first register. Go to www.vaccinereg.spectrumhealth.org and click on “Schedule Your Vaccination.” Answer the questions, and if eligible, you will then be taken to a page showing all of the Spectrum Health vaccination clinic locations, where you can select an appointment at the location of your choice.

Appointment availability is based on vaccine supply. As we receive shipments of vaccine, we will add new appointments. New appointments will generally be released on a weekly basis. If you do not see an available appointment, please check the following week. All appointments are for a first dose only. If you are trying to schedule your second dose and have already received your first, please do so through Spectrum Health MyChart or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-755-0696, which is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Those who are 16 to 18 years old, please call the Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-755-0696 to be scheduled. A parent or guardian must accompany minors. The call center can also help those who need special assistance in getting scheduled.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no out-of-pocket cost. Insurance is not required to register for an appointment. If you have insurance, please include that information when scheduling.

Vaccines are critical to the health of our community, and we encourage people to get vaccinated in order to protect against COVID-19 and protect loved ones as well. In Michigan, more than 2.6 million people have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 1.5 million are fully vaccinated. With 19.2% of the population now fully immunized, we are over one-fourth of the way toward the state’s target vaccination rate of 70%.

Ludington Hospital is hosting vaccine clinics each Wednesday and Friday, with some Saturday clinics scheduled as well. For more information, go to https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine#Register.

Vaccine Hesitancy

Listen to Dr. CJ Gibson, surgical critical care physician, as he helps to answer questions for those who may be hesitant to receive their vaccine. https://vimeo.com/529528749

Spectrum Health Reimplements Visitor Restrictions Effective March 31

As a result of significantly increasing numbers of patients admitted with COVID-19 and the increase in community positivity rate, Spectrum Health is revising its visitor policies. The revision aims to reduce the number of people in its hospitals and outpatient care sites, including Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

Effective Wednesday, March 31, adult patients are allowed one adult family member or guest per patient. This must be the same person for the patient’s entire hospital stay. The following exceptions will apply:

• Labor and delivery obstetrics patients are allowed two adult visitors. These must be the same two people for the patient’s entire hospital stay.

• Patients with COVID-19 are not allowed in-person visitors, however the care team will work with patients and families to coordinate virtual visits.

• Emergency department patients are limited to one adult guest per patient.

• Adult radiology and laboratory patients at the hospital or outpatient care sites are not allowed guests except for those patients here for an obstetric ultrasound or those who need assistance with activities of daily living or have cognitive impairments. These individuals will be allowed one adult guest.

• Adult patients at Spectrum Health physician offices and surgery centers are allowed one adult family member or guest for surgical sedated procedures, but no visitors unless the patient needs physical or cognitive support. Patients may contact office staff for extenuating circumstances.

• Pediatric patients under the age of 21 are allowed two adult family members (parent or guardian or their designee only) per patient stay.

• For pediatric outpatient services, physician offices and surgery, pediatric patients are allowed one family member or guests per patient visit.

• Pediatric radiology patients are allowed one adult family member per patient.

• Pediatric hematology and oncology clinic and infusion center patients are allowed one adult family member per patient.

Culinary Medicine Classes beginning April 20

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is again partnering with District Health Department No. 10 and Lifestyle Medicine at Spectrum Health to bring culinary medicine to Mason and Oceana County residents.

The first session of classes will be held April 20, April 27, May 4 and May 11. Each class is two hours in length, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Zoom will be the virtual platform used for the classes, allowing participants to easily watch the recipes being prepared or cook right alongside our chef and dietitian and then enjoy the meals with your family afterward. The fee is just $25 per session, which includes all four classes and most of the food needed for each class. Registration is now available. Spaces are limited, so register soon at https://www.onlineregistrationcenter.com/AprilSeries. For information or questions, please call 231.845.2222 or email culinary.medicine@spectrumhealth.org.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Community Conversations

Join Spectrum Health moderator, Jennifer Pascua, every Friday morning at 9 a.m. on the Spectrum Health Facebook page to learn about a variety of topics related to dissemination of the COVID-19 vaccine across West Michigan to diverse communities. This Friday, the conversation will be on Connecting With and Building Confidence Among Communities of Faith, and Friday, April 9, the conversation slated to be discussed is Young People and Vaccinations.

All of the videos are accessible on the Spectrum Health Facebook page video section: https://www.facebook.com/watch/91773 774231/176395 6923764234.