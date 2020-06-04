Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is providing a weekly update regarding activities and current happenings related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectrum Health encourages the public to visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid-19. The dashboard reflects the 16-county region served by Spectrum Health. Local information can be found on the District No. 10 Health Department web site at www.dhd10.org.

COVID-19 positive cases

As of Monday, there were 32 confirmed cases in Mason County, 85 in Oceana County, 11 in Manistee County, and six in Lake County. Confirmed cases will be reported through the health department. There were 1,628 specimens collected at Ludington Hospital, with 576 of those tested in the Ludington Hospital laboratory and the remainder tested at the Grand Rapids Spectrum Health laboratory. Of those tested, 46 have had a positive result, which is 2.83% of the total specimens collected.

New Executive Order Effective June 1

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-110, lifting the “Stay Home” order and allowing certain businesses to resume operations on June 4. The order specifies:

· Restaurants and bars may reopen fully on June 8.

· Swimming pools and day camps for kids can open on June 8.

· Gyms, hair salons, indoor theatres, tattoo parlors, state owned casinos and similar establishments will remain closed.

· Indoor social gatherings and events of more than 10 people are prohibited.

· Face masks must be worn in enclosed public spaces.

· Outdoor social gatherings and events of no more than 100 people are permitted with social distancing.

Visitor Restrictions

On May 29, Governor Whitmer issued an executive order extending restrictions on visitation to health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities, but authorizes the Department of Health and Human Services to gradually re-open visitation as circumstances permit.

Hospitals and other health care facilities are likely to be among the first facilities permitted to relax visitation restrictions, while restrictions on nursing homes and other elder care facilities will remain in place. The order also requires a health screening before entering a facility covered by the order. This order remains in effect through June 26.

The Importance of Masks

Based on what is known about other coronaviruses, infectious disease experts speculate that a person would need to consume about 1,000 viral particles to contract the COVID-19 virus.

That’s why the closeness of contact with people, as well as the amount of time spent together, can affect the likelihood of transmission. A brief conversation carries much less risk than sharing a meal with someone or sitting next to another person in an office. Get more information about the usefulness of masks here: www.healthbeat.spectrumhealth.org/yes-you-should-wear-a-face-mask-prevent-spread-covid19/

Main entrance is open

The main entrance at the south side of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is open. Screeners are there to greet, assist with masks and hand sanitizer and provide instructions if needed. Patients may wear their own masks to the hospital but will be asked to change into one of the hospital’s upon arrival and to apply hand sanitizer before and after handling masks. These protocols represent best practices for infection prevention and are designed for the benefit of patients and team members alike.

Sources of truth

Please continue to visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19 website for up to date information as it pertains to COVID-19. Visit the District Health Department No. 10 Facebook page or website www.dhd10.org/ for daily updates on COVID-19 cases as it pertains to regional information within the ten-county district.