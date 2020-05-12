Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is providing a weekly update regarding activities and current happenings related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital encourages visiting www.spectrumhealth.org/covid-19. Local information can be found on the District No. 10 Health Department web site at www.dhd10.org.

As of Monday, May 11, 2020:

COVID-19 positive cases

There have been 21 confirmed cases in Mason County, 29 in Oceana County, 11 in Manistee County, and two in Lake County. A reminder that confirmed cases will be reported through the district health department. There have been 271 specimen collections completed through the Ludington Hospital laboratory.

COVID-19 testing

Testing for COVID-19 is expanding, particularly as select medical procedures are beginning to resume for those patients whose physicians have deemed them at risk and in need for surgeries and procedures. Clinical criteria are in place to help guide those decisions and all executive orders are being followed.

Inpatients and emergency department patients who are expected to be admitted are being tested using a 15-minute test completed through the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital laboratory. Supplies are still very limited, so criteria to receive a rapid test result is selective.

Outpatient testing is being completed through in-car appointments and take approximately 24 hours for results. Because physician orders for outpatient testing are increasing, testing hours have been expanded and will increase to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Appointments, procedures

Select surgeries and procedures are resuming according to executive orders of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Each patient’s situation is reviewed individually by his/her physician. Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is ready to serve patients, utilizing universal precautions for patient care and safety.

If you feel you need medical care, contact your primary care physician or call the hospital at 231-843-2591. As always, for medical emergencies, call 9-1-1.

Sources of truth

Please continue to visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19 website for up-to-date information as it pertains to COVID-19. Visit the District No. 10 Health Department Facebook page or website www.dhd10.org for daily updates on local COVID-19 cases.

National Nurses Week and Health Care Week

This week marks the start of National Health Care Week as we wind down Nurses Week.

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has held several activities to thank and support our nurses and will feature internal events this week focusing on our entire health care team. Their work is critical to our success and to keeping our communities safe and well.

On Tuesday, May 12, at 9 p.m., communities across West Michigan will “light up the night” as families place lighted luminaries in yards and driveways as a tribute to health care workers.

In Ludington, the City of Midland carferry horn will blow at 9 p.m., echoed by the Badger horn to signify the start of the luminary ceremony.

Photos can be submitted online to the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Facebook page if people would like to share luminaries in honor of a specific nurse or other health care worker. We thank you in advance for your kind tributes.

On Wednesday, May 13, Ludington Hospital employees will enjoy a donated breakfast from the Ludington Education Association and Spectrum Health Foundation Ludington Hospital board members. We thank you in advance for this generous donation.