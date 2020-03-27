GRAND RAPIDS — Spectrum Health is closing all walk-in clinics in West Michigan and encouraging people to connect virtually with a provider.

The clinics will be temporarily closing effective immediately until further notice.

Spectrum Health offers alternatives for accessing health care for non-life-threatening emergencies.

People experiencing emergencies should call 911 immediately.

To limit unnecessary exposure to COVID-19, Spectrum Health has enabled our primary care and most of our specialty care medical teams to see patients through a virtual visit.

For needs requiring a face-to-face visit, there are locations available and open to patients, including urgent care sites and labs. Care options are available to all patients.

To learn more about current options, including examples of where to seek treatment based on specific conditions and how to schedule an appointment, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/patientaccess or call 877-362-8362

For more information and to stay current on Spectrum Health COVID-19, please visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19 or call 833-559-0659.

COVID-19 screening: Spectrum Health’s phone and virtual screening options can help those who have symptoms and may be concerned they have the virus. The purpose is to prevent the spread of illness by enabling people to seek the information they need from their homes, while making it easy and convenient for them. Spectrum Health advises people to take the following steps from their home. (A screening is not a test.)

For people in the state of Michigan and experiencing symptoms, get screened by calling Spectrum Health’s hotline at 833.559.0659 or by using Spectrum Health’s virtual chat found on spectrumhealth.org/covid19.

Spectrum Health providers will determine if a person needs further evaluation and, if so, provide instructions for specimen collection.