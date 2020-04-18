Spectrum Health announced Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic has not just affected the staff combatting the disease, it has also affected the organization’s revenue.

And it’s forcing the health system to find ways to deal with the financial constraints, according to a press release.

“The health system expects that unemployment and economic pressures will continue to impact people’s ability to pay for health services in the future,” the statement read. “The financial impact is far-reaching and will suppress the health system’s revenues for the remainder of the year, making a course correction imperative.”

In the release, it states “some positions that will not be needed in the future. These are not roles that care for patients.”

Bruce Rossman, a spokesman for Spectrum Health, said the organization doesn’t have specifics on how the impacts will be felt in Mason County or nearby Oceana County.

“The total number is yet to be determined but we expect it will be in the hundreds, not thousands,” Rossman said of Spectrum Health in its entire system via email. “We currently have approximately 31,000 employees.

“Our goal is for any impacted team members to be informed by May 1. However, these changes will not include patient care positions,” he said.

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is one of the top employers in Mason County, but Rossman would not elaborate further on the local impact of what could be coming from the health system.

Overall, Spectrum Health stated that the health system relies on clinic appointments, surgeries and procedures to generate revenue, but more than half of all non-emergency and non-urgent surgeries and procedures were canceled. It created a “multi-million reduction in revenue in just one month.”

The health system also stated its expenses have gone up in responding to COVID-19.

“Spectrum Health purchased large quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure it could protect its team members and patients,” the statement read, “spending more in one month than it would typically spend in one year on these supplies.”

Spectrum Health also announced that temporary actions were put into place. Those include:

• Reducing the pay of Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO, by 40 percent and a 30 percent pay reduction for the leadership team.

• Donating executives’ surplus paid time off to the organization’s Close Enough to Care fund to help team members in need of extra PTO.

• Matching contributions to employee retirement accounts will be stopped from July through December.

• Aggressively reducing expenses.