Spectrum Health to start vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds for COVID-19
Spectrum Health is eager to begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to-15-year-olds now that it has been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use. Spectrum Health encourages parents or guardians to bring their children to one of the upcoming clinics offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone aged 12 or above is welcome. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Appointments can be made by calling 833.734.0016.
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is offering vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds by appointment from 3 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 20. The vaccinations are available at 1 N. Atkinson Dr., Ludington.
Vaccinations for this age group are also available at Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial on Thursday, May 20, at the Multispecialty Clinic located at 230 W. Oak St., Fremont. The clinic is from 6 to 10 p.m.
Upcoming clinics offering first doses of Pfizer vaccine:
• Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital, 1009 W. Green St., Hastings; 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, May 20, by appointment only
• Spectrum Health Zeeland Hospital, 8333 Felch St., Zeeland; 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday May 20, by appointment only
Clinics will continue to be scheduled based on demand and vaccine supply. For additional locations and availability, please visit spectrumhealth.org/vaccine.
For additional clinic locations and availability, please visit spectrumhealth.org/vaccine or call 833.734.0016.