The COVID-19 outbreak has wiped out almost all sports around the world this week, and local prep athletics were no exception.
The MHSAA announced Thursday afternoon that all winter sports tournaments are being suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. In addition, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer directed late Thursday night that all K-12 school buildings in the state be closed for three weeks starting this past Monday, and further directed Friday that planned public gatherings of over 250 people be canceled or postponed. This effectively canceled the first three weeks of the spring sports season, which was scheduled to begin this week. (The MHSAA made that formality official Friday afternoon, ordering a stop to all sports activities during the school shutdown.)
These decisions follow similar ones made throughout the sports world. Starting late Wednesday night and into Thursday and Friday, all the major American sports leagues suspended or delayed their seasons, and the NCAA called off the championship basketball tournament, the first time in its history it will not occur. The NCAA further canceled all its spring sports tournaments, and several individual collegiate conferences canceled their entire spring sports seasons.
Since then, the outbreak has continued to evolve, leading the Center for Disease Control to announce Sunday night that it recommended a shutdown of all activities involving 50 or more people for eight weeks. The MHSAA had not, at press time, announced any new changes due to that recommendation, but to follow it would make any spring sports season at all a dicey proposition.
The decision to suspend the state high school winter tournaments reversed one made earlier Thursday, when the MHSAA had said that games would continue to be played, but with audiences limited to parents, guardians and essential personnel.
Whitmer had previously recommended last Wednesday that large public gatherings be stopped to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Based on the events of the last 48 hours and with things changing by the minute, we believe we have no choice but to suspend our winter tournaments immediately,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in the press release. “This is a suspension until we have a better handle on the situation. The health and welfare of everyone involved is our number one priority.”
Uyl added that more updates will follow in the next few days, and did not give a timetable for the potential rescheduling of the tournaments.