It has been five weeks since the MHSAA had decided to put the winter and sports season on hold due to COVID-19, and after last week’s announcements, there will be no spring sports competitions for the remainder of the year.

This is the first time since the 1942-43 school year that the MHSAA had decided to cancel multiple championships in the same year. Although, missing out on a season isn’t new to one local coach.

Mason County Central girls track coach Ben Nelson was the cross country coach at Mason County Eastern during the 1982-83 school year when the school decided to cancel its sports season all together, and he remembers the same sentiments being felt to those athletes missing out on a year.

“At that time we were coming off having the regional champion from his junior year coming back, and we felt pretty good about our chances that season,” said Nelson. “And then to take that year away from them, well you never like to see that happen. I didn’t think I’d see something like this happen again to be honest.”

Nelson’s team at MCC wasn’t lacking any sort of talent this year, as senior pole vaulter Jael Wood came into this season as the favorite to repeat as the state champion in that event. But now, Wood will have to look forward to her college career, as she will be going to compete at Bethel college on scholarship.

Wood isn’t the only high-caliber athlete to miss out on a season for the Spartans however. Nyah Tyron, a junior at MCC, is someone that Nelson believes could garner some attention at the Division 1 level, but missing out on her junior year could be troublesome.

“This is the year you really are able to get your name out to colleges. You don’t really have any summer stuff to compete in, so for Nyah to miss this year and miss coaches seeing her compete, could potentially hurt her on the recruiting side,” Nelson said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that she could compete just about anywhere.”

Offseason workouts had already gotten underway for most spring sport teams, and for the Ludington girls tennis program, head coach Larry Brown says he hates to see all the hard work his girls put in all offseason get put to waste.

“This was one of the hardest working groups of girls I’ve had,” said Brown. “We constantly had the capacity of players filled for workouts whenever we had them planned. A lot of our girls were taking steps forward that some of us weren’t expecting. I hope that this is something that keeps the underclassman motivated.”

Brown also mentioned that he has kept up his communication with the girls on his team, trying to keep everybody positive through these tough times, including the entire family.

“Our families really mean a lot to us in this program. If you don’t have parents that buy into a program, it can’t go anywhere,” he said. “So we just want to make sure that everybody, including those parents, are staying as positive as possible right now.”

For MCC’s varsity baseball coach Chris Carr, this season was set up to be more of an emotional one than in years past.

Carr’s son Avery, who missed all of his wrestling season due to an injury, had been putting in a number of workouts in the offseason to get back into playing shape, but the announcement took a lot of the wind out of the Carr’s sails.

“You know, you see him put in work to finally get back into the swing of things and finally getting that arm strength back and now, it looks like that’s all for naught and you never want to see someone have to deal with that, especially your kid.

“But I hurt for all of the kids, not just my own. Hunter White was a kid who had never quit and always came to get better each and every day. Ethan Johnson, even though a junior, missed almost all of last year with an injury and now won’t get this year. Most people think about the seniors missing their last year, but some forget about those underclassmen.”

As for those underclassmen missing out on a season with the varsity, Carr suspects that missing out on this year could make next a slower process getting the kids acclimated to the game.

“The speed is so much different at the varsity level,” Carr said. “For these juniors or the sophomores or freshman I brought up, you like to be able to get them a little taste of the action before throwing them out to the wolves. Luckily, everybody is in the same boat next year.”

Kris Anderson, the coach of the Ludington girls soccer program, spoke about the cancellation last week and mentioned that this was really a year everybody within the program was looking forward to.

“We all felt really good coming into this year after the season we had last year and only losing three girls,” Anderson said, referencing the Orioles’ mission to repeat as district champions. “I know our seniors were really looking forward to it, and not only that but all that comes with the end of the year whether that be prom or the end-of-the-year awards. We knew this was coming, this was just sort of that finality.”

Coaches aren’t taking this decision lightly, though. While most may be upset to see the season taken away from their kids, the understanding of the situation is there with everybody.

“You go back and forth in your own head because you want everything to work out, but when you see the numbers come in, doubt starts to roll into your head,” Carr said. “I wish we could’ve had this season, but it seems like the only right call to make.”

“It was definitely the right decision to make,” said Brown. “Those five seniors we have put so much time in preparing for their final year, and I feel for them immensely, but there was no other decision I feel could’ve been made.”