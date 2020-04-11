The sailing season for the SS Badger will get going a bit later than was originally scheduled, according to a notice on the carferry’s website.

Pat McCarthy, vice president of shore operations for Lake Michigan Carferry, said the initial date of May 8 for the first sailing was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The SS Badger, which is owned and operated by Lake Michigan Carferry, rescheduled its initial sailing for May 29, he said.

“The original date was May 8, and we had some that were booked between May 8 and May 29. Some were able to reschedule, but there were some who were grandparents who were going to high school graduations,” McCarthy said. “There were events that were canceled and they no longer needed to travel with us even if we had other sailings available.”

According to the SS Badger’s website, www.ssbadger.com, the carferry will be offering only one sailing each day between Ludington and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Reservations may be changed without any penalties or fees, and any fare from canceled reservations will be available as a credit for travel through the end of the 2021 sailing season.

McCarthy said some of the patrons of the ship already picked up a makeup date for when they wish to travel across Lake Michigan. Others, though, are taking a wait-and-see approach.

LMC was working on its ticket office during the off-season in Ludington, and the building has yet to be completed. McCarthy said most of the structure is in place, save for siding. He was confident that there would be a window of time for the new ticket office to be completed by the time the sailing season does begin this year.

“We’ve got things on pause right now,” McCarthy said. “We got through a significant amount of off-season maintenance. When we have a firm date, whether that is (May 29) or later, the plan is to have (everything ready).”

The reaction from passengers who were looking ahead to sailing with the SS Badger have been good, considering the circumstances.

“It’s good to hear the optimism from the people that are calling us,” he said. “We’re hoping people are following the guidance of health officials. If we do the things we’re supposed to do, we’ll be sailing soon.”