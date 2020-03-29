WHITEHALL — Michiganders are currently advised to stay away from one another to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor issued an executive order closing all businesses deemed non-essential, and encouraged employers to allow their workers to work from home as much as possible. One type of business deemed non-essential was gym and fitness centers, which were among some of the first business mandated to shut their doors to the public.

However, it is important to keep the body fit and healthy, and not just during a global health crisis. To those people who aren’t fortunate enough to have their own home gym, some trainers and fitness enthusiasts have started offering online classes.

Whitehall’s America’s Fitness Center (AFC), 706 E. Colby Rd., officially closed their doors on Monday, March 16 at 3 p.m. The gym might not be able to offer the regular services it once did, but its owners and trainers have been trying to think creatively about how they can best serve their clientele.

As of right now that comes in the form of free online classes. AFC broadcasts twice daily live exercise classes using Zoom, a video conferencing app.

The gym then uploads videos of the broadcast to their Facebook accounts. The gym has locations in Whitehall, Hart, Ludington and Manistee.

Head trainer/ gym manager Caleb Drenth said it was his mom, Karen Drenth, who came up with the idea. Karen Drenth co-owns the gym chain with her husband Thomas Drenth.

Karen Drenth leads the first class of the day at 8:30 a.m., and Caleb Drenth leads the afternoon class at 5:30 p.m. The pair use their cellphones to record video.

“A lot of it is workouts that are at home workouts, very minimal material workouts,” said Caleb Drenth.

The workouts he said utilize things people might have around the house. For weights a person could potentially use gallons or jugs of water in place of dumbbells.

Most of the clientele Caleb Drenth said he coaches are older people trying to just stay fit and active. They are not the type of people looking to do heavy weight lifting.

However, Caleb Drenth said a lot of the stuff they are putting out has him sweating. Some of the workouts use high intensity methods like Tabata training and high intensity interval training (HIIT).

“What we are trying to do is keep people healthy when we cannot legally let anybody into a gym,” said Caleb Drenth.

The online workouts are set up so that people of varying fitness levels and abilities can complete them. With three people leading the class, each person provides a slightly different variation of the same movement.

When Caleb Drenth is not teaching fitness classes, he said, he has been running and working on updating Whitehall’s gym. He said once people are allowed to return to the gym they will be surprised by all the changes they’ve made.

He said they are expanding the size of the gym and adding more equipment.

AFC’s online fitness classes aren’t people’s only option for staying fit in these trying times. Both AgeWell Services and Rootdown Yoga in Muskegon are also doing daily online classes that are uploaded to their Facebook pages.

People can also participate in outdoor activities like running and walking. State parks remain open for outdoor recreation, although campgrounds are closed.