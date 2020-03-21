Restrictions on public gatherings as a result of COVID-19 concerns have impacted a number of different communities, and individuals in recovery have been no exception.

Many 12-step groups, such as Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) — as well as groups for people who have friends or family in those programs, such Al-Anon, or Alateen for teenagers — meet in churches. Many have closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Many individuals in the local recovery community have been working together to find creative ways to make sure people still get the help they need during an uncertain period.

Two people who are involved in area 12-step groups, Jerry and Candy — whose last names have been excluded to preserve anonymity — told the Daily News about how their community is addressing the issue.

They said connections are being maintained through online Al-Anon, Alateen, AA and NA meetings, as well as through via phone and through much smaller meetings including about two people.

“Because we meet primarily in churches, we have been directed by several different churches that they are closing all meetings,” Candy said. “For that reason, we’ve had to make some adjustments. As far as Al-Anon goes, there is one meeting in Scottville at Mason County Reformed Church that hasn’t closed its meeting schedule yet. But we have decided as a group that we will not go to that church and have a regular meeting.”

Another local 12-stepper, who wished to remain anonymous, said it’s a tough decision, but ultimately one that needed to be made to preserve people’s safety.

“We don’t want to take the chance that we unknowingly could be a carrier,” that member said. “We don’t want to jeopardize anyone’s health.”

Instead, Candy said that, on there will be one or two members of both Al-Anon and AA at the church at 8 p.m. Monday at Mason County Reformed Church to speak to anyone who believes they might need help.

The church is located at 45 S. Amber Road in Scottville, and it’s one of the locations where Monday and Wednesday meetings of the groups are generally held.

Jerry said that there was still an AA meeting at Mason County Reformed Church as of Friday. He stressed that the group is making an effort to restrict its meetings to smaller groups, or to break into different rooms.

He recommended that those involved in 12-step programs reach out to the church that hosts their regular meeting to find out more information, since the situation seems to be changing all the time.

Another option for people in 12-step programs is to use online resources.

“As far as Al-Anon goes, there are online meetings, and you can go to www.al-anon.org and there’s all kinds of online meetings. Some of (the online meetings) are scheduled … Something is happening most of the time,” Candy said.

There’s also an online presence for AA, www.aa.org, which Jerry said offers access to chats and non-traditional meeting formats “pretty much 24 hours a day.”

Local AA meeting info can also be found at www.ludingtonaa.com, which includes information about meetings and other resources for both Ludington and Manistee.

NA has a website as well, www.na.org, where meetings are listed.

Jerry noted that a lot of the pieces are still coming together in terms of how 12-step groups will make it through the indefinite church closures, mandates regarding social distancing and restrictions on public gatherings in the wake of COVID-19.

“We’re kind of up in the air with this stuff. It’s never happened before. AA has been around for more than 70 years. People have never seen something like this,” Jerry said.

Candy added, “We’ll get through it.”

Jerry and Candy referred to themselves as “old-timers,” having been involved in the programs for more than 30 years. They stressed that they are not making the decisions about how the groups are moving forward during this period, stating “there are no leaders” in the 12-step community.

However, they said they’re happy to be emergency contacts for those who feel they need help, but can’t wait until Monday. If people need help, they will provide them with the phone numbers of others in the programs.

“Those of us who have been around have lists of phone numbers of people in the groups that they can call,” Candy said.

Jerry and Candy can be reached at (231) 845-7901.

The phone number for AA World Services in New York is (212) 870-3400.

Al-Anon World Services can be reached by phone at 1-888-425-2666.

NA World Services is at 1-818-773-9999.