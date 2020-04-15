With the closures of state parks in other states and the closure of trails in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, many might wonder what the short-term future holds for Ludington State Park and other local state parks.

Right now, things will remain as they are, which is open. However, the state is serious about social distancing precautions, as evidenced by a large lighted sign at the entry to Ludington State Park.

Ron Olson, chief of the parks and recreation division of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said there have only been two closures of state-managed recreation facilities so far and no more are planned. But they are watching for unsafe situations and behavior.

“We closed Tippy Dam Recreation Area because it’s a very popular steelhead fishing spot at this time of year, and people were gathered shoulder to shoulder,” Olson said. He added that several local people expressed concerns over the number of out-of-state vehicles in the area.

He said there was only one other closure.

“We only closed one parking lot to a very popular mountain bike area to a trail in Waterloo Recreation Area,” Olson said of the park near Chelsea.

However, he said, it was only the parking lot that closed because people were gathering before and after rides and parking side-by-side. The trail, he said, remained open.

“We’ve been watching a few places very carefully,” Olson said. “First of all, there’s some very heavily used boat launches in Southeast Michigan where people were gathering to fish walleye.”

Olson said they were watching that situation but the extended order included a prohibition on using motorized boats, which solved most of that problem.

“While some were not happy, that has really dropped down the amount of people going down to the Detroit River, Saginaw Bay and Lake Erie,” Olson said.

Other places being watched include Holland State Park and heavily used day-use areas in Southeast Michigan like Island Lake State Recreation Area near Brighton and Mayberry State Park near Northville.

“Ludington State Park, because the weather hasn’t been the greatest, we haven’t seen a problem there yet,” Olson said. “The most we had was 150 cars and our capacity is about 450.”

Olson said Park Manager Jim Gallie and staff haven’t observed people gathering and ignoring social distancing guidelines thus far.

“We’re watching different areas, and as the weather gets better, things have been up and down,” Olson said.

He said if there are adjustments to the order or changes required because of behaviors, they will communicate that to the public.

Olson noted that Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, which is not a state park, closed down due to issues with theft and misuse. He said the U.S. Forest Service did not halt camping when the state did, and just announced that it was closing campgrounds.

Olson said the Michigan Recreation Parks Association has been one avenue that has been helpful in coordinating with local agencies. He said most of the coordination thus far has been in hotspots.

“We’ve worked very closely with Oakland County Parks, Wayne County Parks, Washtenaw County Parks and Huron-Clinton Metroparks and we communicate every couple days,” Olson said.

In Southeast Michigan most disc golf courses and dog parks are closed, he said.

Camping not coming soon

When will campgrounds open? It depends on the orders, Olson said, but campground openings will lag behind other public openings.

Will things return to a kind of normal, with public restroom facilities that campers will share?

“We’re hoping so, just like everyone else, but we’re taking this increments at a time right now,” Olson said. “We would not resume camping, at best, if orders enabled us to do so on (April 30), we would probably have a rolling start until after May 15.

“Some of those areas will experience some delays. Startup time is a minimum of two weeks to get everything up and running, barring any winter damage or unforeseen repair work.”

Olson said the only work they’ve been able to do on parks under the orders has been related to safety and sanitary needs.

“We have minimal staffing working,” Olson said.

Asking for understanding

Olson said although the orders are broad in nature, his division’s charge is offering safe, sanitary use of parks and recreation areas.

“Our advice to people would be to recreate close to home, because that’s emphasized in the order,” Olson said. “If you’re going to recreate in a park, make sure you’re not sick or ill.”

He said people should also wear masks in public as they have been asked to, but mostly to slow down and think about health and safety.

“We’re really emphasizing people should be patient and respectful, park a few spaces down,” Olson said. “If people are parked next to you, be patient let them clear away and then get out of your car. As you prepare to take your bike ride or hike, if there are people at the trailhead, take your time, let them get ahead.

“If you’re fishing from the bank, stick your fishing pole out, (make sure) you can’t touch anybody... Don’t get caught up in fishing shoulder to shoulder with people who are not in your immediate family.”

Olson said he’s aware that the historical opening day for inland trout, walleye and pike fishing is the last Saturday of the month. He asked that people try to be respectful as they approach that unofficial holiday.

“Those popular spots that you go, just like the Tippy Dam situation, what we don’t want is hordes of people going after the fishing opportunities and forgetting about the distancing,” Olson said. “If we observe that problem and if people, even after being reminded, don’t observe that, that could result in restrictions up to and including areas being closed down.

“People need to be respectful of other people,” Olson said. “We’re talking about a relatively short period of time, a couple of weeks, and the consequence of this is much greater than catching a few fish.”