Three stores in Ludington are offering senior citizens time to shop before opening to the general public.

Dollar General, Walmart and Meijer, all located on U.S. 10, have added temporary senior hours.

The Centers for Disease Control warns that people 65 years and older are at a higher risk for severe illness caused by COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. Limiting the amount of time people are together in one place, like the grocery store, is expected reduce the spread of the virus.

“We dedicated a time for the senior citizens, or for those who are taking care of them, and are asking others to wait,” said Tyler Barenhorst, assistant manager at Dollar General. “The first hour is … for seniors to grab hand sanitizer and toilet paper before we run out.”

Since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the U.S., there has been an increased demand for certain household products, such as toilet paper, and for food, including meat, milk and bread.

The special store hours will allow the elderly in the community to select groceries, paper products and other necessities that were restocked during the night.

“It’s about respecting our seniors,” Barenhorst added.

Dollar General established senior hours at all locations on Tuesday. The company designated the first hour after the store opens at 8 a.m. specifically for seniors.

The store will not be closed to other customers during the hour, but Dollar General encourages people who can wait to do so.

It’s a chance for seniors to take advantage of when the store isn’t as crowded, according to a press release.

Dollar General placed a temporary three-per-customer limit on paper products, hand sanitizer and wipes. The store will close at 8 p.m., one hour earlier than usual, for cleaning.

Walmart will open stores early on Tuesdays for customers 60 years old and older from March 24 through April 28, according to a press release.

Senior shopping at Walmart will begin at 6 a.m., one hour before the store opens to other customers. Walmart’s pharmacy and vision center will be open during the special shopping hour.

Walmart also placed a temporary per person limit on various products.

Beginning today, Meijer will open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. until further notice.

The store, including the pharmacy, will have a time dedicated to senior citizens and people with chronic health conditions from 7 to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to a press release.

Meijer will also provide shopping times for “essential service workers” — such as medical workers, first responders and law enforcement — from 7 to 8 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Shop-N-Save, also located on U.S. 10, made a few adjustments in response to federal recommendations. Until further notice, the store will no longer sell individual donuts and has closed its coffee station service. The store does not plan to make any other changes at this time, according to store manager Sam McDicker.

ALDI will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is a temporary per person limit for certain products, according to a press release. The store is located on U.S. 10.

Walgreens, including the drive-thru pharmacy, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The store is located at 33 S. Pere Marquette Hwy. in Ludington.