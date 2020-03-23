MUSKEGON – With all of the panic and turmoil currently taking place surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), flights are being delayed and cancelled, and some U.S. citizens are being stranded in foreign countries.

One of theses citizens is 23-year-old registered nurse (RN) Luke Sessink. He is a 2015 Reeths-Puffer High School graduate, and is currently stuck in Cusco, Peru.

His mother Mary Sessink said her son had volunteered to work in a children’s clinic.

“He just graduated from college and is a registered nurse. He just passed his test for that," sahe said.

“He was in Mexico City, and made contact with the organization he was going to volunteer with, and the U.S. embassy, and checked with the Peruvian website with what is happening with the virus. He was told it is OK, and everything was a go.”

She said her son left on a plane Saturday, March 14, but within a day of arriving was told that the country was shutting down the airports for quarantine.

“So he got on a plane on Saturday, he arrived in Cusco, Peru late Sunday afternoon. Then I got a text from him early Monday morning that they were shutting down the airports, quarantining, and locking everything down," said Sessink. “So he got to the airport as soon as he could with an Uber, and when he got there (airport), (there) was just thousands of people, and he was unable to get out.”

She said the two keep in touch using Snapchat and the Facebook Messenger apps.

Speaking to the Beacon through Facebook Messenger, Luke Sessink wrote, “I graduated nursing school in December. I came to Peru to work on my Spanish, and thought it would be an amazing experience to volunteer in a public health clinic here, and see the differences in healthcare culture between the two countries.”

With the COVID-19 virus spreading across the world, medical training is now at a premium. Although, Luke Sessink is an RN, he said he has not been asked to assist in anyway since being stranded.

“I have not been asked to help out in anyway here, and my volunteer organization canceled the volunteering project I was going to do,” messaged Luke Sessink.

Mary Sessink said her son is currently living with an older couple that do not let her son leave the house out of fear of them contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Originally, it was estimated that there were only 300 U.S. citizens stuck in the country, Mary Sessink said it is now estimated to be about 1,500 people. She said Israel has retrieved their citizens, but the U.S. has not.

Currently, Peru’s citizens are under a curfew to try and prevent the spread of the virus.

“Police are everywhere on the streets and will stop all cars and people, some are nice, some are not. There is a curfew from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. People are buying supplies but the super markets still have the necessities,” messaged Luke Sessink.

Luke Sessink is currently alone in the country. He said he did not travel with anyone else on this trip.

Mary Sessink said she has been trying to figure out how to get her son home. She’s been calling politician’s offices, and has been working on booking flights for him.

“We’ve gotten several airline flights that we booked that we aren’t sure are going to even work. I’ve called every governmental office to raise awareness, or maybe get charter flights to get them home,” said Mary Sessink.

Luke Sessink has been in contact with the U.S. Embassy in Lima, Peru to work on getting a flight back to the U.S.