Organizers for the 2020 Suds on the Shore Festival announced Wednesday afternoon that the event was canceled.
“This was an extremely hard decision for everyone involved. We love this festival and looked at multiple ways to keep it going this year under the current guidelines. Unfortunately, taking into account the large size of the festival, the concern for the health and safety of everyone involved, we had to make the difficult decision to cancel it,” stated Lynne Russell, executive director of the United Way of Mason County, in a press release.
The proceeds from the festival benefit the United Way of Mason County to help fund local programs and initiatives that focus on children and youth reaching their potential, individuals and families leading a healthy lifestyle and individuals achieving financial stability. Last year, this amount represented approximately one-third of the organization’s fundraising revenue.
Suds on the Shore was hosted for 11 years and 2020 would have been the 12th annual Suds on the Shore. The festival last year broke attendance records with around 3,000 people attending and enjoying the offerings from more than 50 craft breweries, wineries, cideries and meaderies.
Russell assures that the popular local festival will resume next year and will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.