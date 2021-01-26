District Health Department No. 10 is requesting employers of essential workers to takes its new online survey. The survey is to help the health department plan for vaccinating the workers.
Essential workers fall in Phase 1B Group C, which was recently updated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Phase 1B Group C, includes frontline essential workers in sectors essential to the functioning of society and at substantially higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 because their work-related duties must be performed on site and involve being in close proximity to the public or to coworkers.
These sectors include food and agriculture; critical manufacturing; public transit; grocery stores; the U.S. Postal Service; and workers with unique skill sets such as non-hospital laboratories and mortuary services.
As of Tuesday, the health department added a COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey link to its website, www.dhd10.org, for employers of essential workers to complete. The survey is not meant for individuals.
The survey is not a waiting list. It is an interest survey so the health department has the information it needs for vaccinating essential workers.
There are three waitlist registration links, as well as the new interest survey link on the website.
The waitlist registration links are for seniors 65 and older, Phase 1A healthcare workers, and Phase 1B priority frontline workers (except for schools).
The new survey link for employers of essential workers, “Phase 1B-Group C Employers of Essential Workers,” is on the COVID-19 Vaccine page.
“The new Interest Survey will assist us in determining the amount of vaccine needed to accommodate essential workers,” stated Kevin Hughes, health officer for the health department. “We ask that only one individual at each facility complete the survey on behalf of the entire organization so there are no duplicates.”
The health department asked that individuals read all instructions and information posted on the website before completing the form to get on the waitlist.
If the employer does not have access to technology, the health department recommended reaching out to friends or family members to ask for assistance. The fastest way to get on the waiting list is to complete the online registration.
Those who can complete waitlists at this time are in Groups A and B.
Phase 1B, Group A, includes individuals ages 65 and older, priority frontline first responders such as state and local police, fire and corrections and county jail workers.
Phase 1B, Group B, includes priority frontline workers such as pre-kindergarten through 12 grade teachers and those staff in schools who have direct contact with children, childcare staff, adult and child protective services and homeless shelter staff.
The health department will announce instructions for Phase 1C and Phase 2 as soon as plans are in place. Phases may change as vaccine supply increases.
Phase 1C will include: individuals age 16 to 64 years with COPD, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, or other conditions that puts them at high risk of negative COVID-19 outcome; essential workers whose work must be performed on site, not covered in prior phases, will also likely be vaccinated during this phase most likely in the summer.
Phase 2 will include: individuals 16 years of age or older and all individuals who did not otherwise fit into the earlier groups.
The department of health and human services will adapt this guidance as vaccine availability becomes clearer.
The health department asks for patience. Please refrain from calling the health department to ask about scheduling the vaccine. Sign up for the Public Health Alert at www.dhd10.org/subscribe to stay informed.