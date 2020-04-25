Syncwave set up three free wifi areas so locals can access the internet from the safety of their vehicles or while being outside.

Andrew Siems, project manager for Syncwave, said locations were set up with the Scottville Optimist Hall, the Ludington Municipal Marina and the Lakeshore Resource Network.

“There are yard signs out that indicate those are areas have hotspots, and people can go there,” Siems said.

He said his company, like everyone else, has been impacted by having their school-aged children at home. The idea came to allow for these wifi areas to be made available so parents can park and be at a safe distance while children download the items they need from school. Plus, he pointed out, many of the available places for wifi are within buildings, and the signal from those wifi areas is more based more for the interior of buildings.

Syncwave’s wifi areas that are set up are for exterior settings or allow for people to sit in their vehicle and do the work they need to do.

The company installed the wifi routers and other equipment Thursday, Siems said. There is no cost for the use of wifi, but he said it does restrict access in terms of perhaps not being able to download a high definition movie.

“If a student needs to meet a teacher for 45 minutes (via a call), they can do that,” Siems said. “They can do that.”

It started with work with the Lakeshore Resource Network, Siems said. Syncwave has worked with the organization as well as the Lakeshore Food Club and United Way of Mason County in the past with success. From there, the company worked with the City of Scottville and the City of Ludington.

When it came to Scottville, Siems said City Manager Courtney Maguluk worked with the Scottville Optimist Club to make it work.

As far as being able to use the wifi, Siems said patrons will need to search for “Syncwave Free Wifi” on their devices, and it is unlocked, so a password won’t be necessary.

“It’s completely separate and secure. It is an open wifi network,” he said. “They will go through a welcome page and then they can get on (the internet).”

Syncwave does not plan to have more than these three exterior wifi hubs at this time. And, if the stay home, stay safe executive order does expire on May 15, the free service could end. However, Siems said he understands the value of keeping it in place until what would have been the final day of school for the 2019-20 school year.