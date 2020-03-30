Editor’s Note: Looking for somewhere to go to walk but not be in a crowd? In the coming weeks, we’ll explore possibilities, some close by and others overlooked. If there was a time to take a path or trail less traveled, it might be now. Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order on March 23, people may engage in outdoor activity including walking, hiking, running, cycling or any other recreational activity consistent with remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household.

Thousands of people drive by the Mason County Fairgrounds each day.

Maintained by the Western Michigan Fair Association, the public grounds is home to the short, lightly used Wing Nature Trail offering a place to walk unique in the area.

Located in the northeastern quadrant of the fairgrounds, with entrances east of the fairgrounds campground on Kirk Avenue, walkers will trek along the Wing Drain through a small woodlot.

Perhaps the most unique feature of the walk is the chance to watch airplanes using the east-west runway at Mason County Airport that parallels Kirk Avenue on the north side of the trail.

“A lot of people are fascinated by the airplanes,” said Marcia Hansen, fair association communications director. “It’s a nature trail, but if you’re lucky you can watch a plane come in or take off.”

Another unique facet is walkers are welcome to stroll through the fairgrounds, too. Asphalt roads make for good walking especially for those who find walking on natural terrain difficult, Hansen said.

On a recent walk, water trickled through Wing Drain, which was established in 1909. Much of the land could be classified as wetland and water edged the chipped rock surfaced trail.

“When you take a look, there’s a lot of things to observe growing on the side of the drain,” Hansen said.

As part of Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund development grant received about 10 years ago to create the trail, signage was erected identifying many of the tree species one sees: Black cherry, quaking aspen and white pine, to name a few, as well as plants along the drain such as cattails and bulrush.

“You might see wildlife in there. I’ve seen fox and deer in the area,” Hansen said. Hawks and Canada geese sometimes are also seen on the grounds. “It’s a short trail, it doesn’t take very long. I don’t think it’s very well known,” she said.

During fair week, the trail becomes part of the 5K Stampede run. If you’re interested in trying out the route in quieter times, follow the white painted arrows through the fairgrounds. Not only is the trail included on the 5K route, but so too is the infield of the grandstand.

“If you’re into nature, it’s there and it’s close to home,” Hansen said. “You don’t have to go very far.”