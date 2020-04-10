For the teachers of Mason County, the challenge of teaching at a distance isn’t only about finding ways to finish the student’s education for the school year — they also miss their students.

“I really miss them. It’s hard not to see their little faces everyday,” said Patty Kelly, a Mason County Eastern kindergarten teacher.

Amie Inabinet, an MCE third, fourth and fifth grade teacher, regrets that she won’t be able to say a proper goodbye to her fifth graders.

“We built a strong classroom community. I’ve had these kids for three years. It’s hard not being able to say good-bye in person,” she said.

Michael Dilworth wants his students to try to enjoy the weather and stay positive.

Dilworth teaches high school math to freshmen, sophomores and juniors at MCE. Like many others, teaching from a distance is a new experience for him.

“I’m going to do as much as I can online. I’m going to try to make short instructional videos and use video conferencing,” he said.

The school is still developing its educational plan, but the teachers are expecting they will put together lesson packets to be handed to children once a week during the meal pick-ups.

“We have a high population of kids with no access to the internet,” Kelly explained.

Despite this, Kelly and the other teachers are attempting to stay connected to students and parents using social media.

Inabinet is an English and writing teacher. Her original lesson plans included teaching poetry. When the schools closed, she decided to ask her students to send her poems and posts them on the MCE Facebook page.

“I’ve been active in Google classroom,” she said. “I give them optional activities. I email parents and the kids have been doing the activities.”

She expected the outcome of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement last Thursday.

“I could feel it coming. I wasn’t surprised,” she said.

As a writing teacher, Inabinet has used Google classroom for assigning and grading paper for years.

“I can use it to organize and for assignments,” she said. “It’s a tool for collaboration and communication. I can interact with students as they write.”

Educators will need to adapt the curriculum to fit the circumstances and shortened amount of time to teach the material.

“I will definitely be adapting my lesson plans to fit in as much as possible,” Dilworth said. “(Teachers) will have to pick and choose which topics are more important. The curriculum is still the curriculum, but the quantity will shift. There isn’t as much time.”

He encouraged parents to have students spend a little time each day on each subject.

“Keep doing the work on a regular basis,” he said.

Cherie Coleman, a lead teacher at MCE, said the school will likely send a generic schedule based on the ages of students for parents to use along with the packets.

“It’ll be a general schedule with suggestions for when children should get up, when they can start lessons,” she said. “It won’t be the same as a regular school day.”

For the younger students, Kelly suggested setting aside a “learning time.”

“It’s hard, especially with little kids, to keep them engaged and keep their attention,” she said. “The main thing is to set aside the time to do learning. I recommended short times. Do the best you can. You won’t be able to replicate seven hours of school.”

Susan Shoup, a French and English teacher for Ludington Area Schools, suggested students keep a “quarantine journal.”

“Grades have gone out the window, so this is a very exciting time in terms of exploring one’s own curiosity,” Shoup said. “Also, students stay in touch with your teachers. Ask questions, pursue goals, create projects.”

Even though the school year was shortened, Kelly does not expect there to be significant delays in the children’s education.

“School isn’t over. We are going to be educating and supporting families in different ways. Be patient with us. (Students), know that you are loved and missed,” Inabinet said. “We will walk away from this as better educators. We will learn as (the students) learn. ”