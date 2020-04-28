There are six additional COVID-19 symptoms the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports that people need to look out for.

The previous list of COVID-19 symptoms included fever, cough and shortness of breath. Adding to it; the CDC cites chills, repeating shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and the loss of taste or smell as symptoms of the COVID-19 virus on their website.

These additional symptoms come after the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (C.S.T.E) made recommendations that the virus be a reportable illness, and giving guidelines on how to do so.

Whether there are positive lab tests, or a person displays two or more of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, the group advises healthcare workers to report the case as COVID-19.

Although some people display more serious respiratory symptoms, many do not, and could be infected by the COVID-19 virus.

The list of symptoms put out by the CDC does vary slightly to the ones given by the World Health Organization (W.H.O.)

According to the W.H.O. website, “The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, sore throat or diarrhea.

“These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but only have very mild symptoms. Most people (about 80-percent) recover from the disease without needing hospital treatment.)

To date Muskegon County has had 244 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths. Although this number is changing daily.

Kathy Moore, Muskegon County public health director, said last week in a public video address that the number of confirmed cases in the county has been increasing due to increased testing.