MONTAGUE – The City of Montague is asking area residents to donate their unused face masks and spray/spritzer bottles to be used by the first responders.
According to the city’s Facebook page, “The City is asking everyone to search their basements, workshops and garages for N95 masks. "This past weekend we had two separate residents discover that the masks bought for previous home projects were actually N95 masks.
“They might look like a standard dust mask or even a hospital mask so don't assume that they aren't N95. All these masks should state on the mask itself or on the package/box if it is an N95 mask. Donations are needed to help protect friends, family, and neighbors on the front lines of the COVID-19 epidemic.
“To make a donation contact City Hall at 893-1155 ext.1758.”
On the same post the city requested people donate their spray/spritzer bottles, specifying that 1 fl. oz bottles are the best but are accepting ones up to 3.5 fl. oz. These bottles will be used to dispense hand sanitizer, which is being bought in bulk, and do not need to be cleaned prior to donation.
A donation box has been placed outside of the city hall, 8778 Ferry St., to collect the spray/spritzer bottles.