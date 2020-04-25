Even if the economy opens at the state and federal levels this summer, public perception on the safety of traveling might put a damper on tourism — though small coastal towns like Ludington could be the exception.

“Speaking generally for the state, there is no crystal ball. Nobody has the solid understanding of what it will look like other than the speculation research is showing… those (in the industry) most likely to rebound the quickest are small town, rural communities and beach destinations,” said Andy Northrop with the Michigan State University Extension.

The national research Northrop is looking at focuses on how people feel about visiting other cities in light of the coronavirus. In business, it is called consumer confidence.

“We are going to begin to think about how we will reopen. My hope is that the chamber will partner with the business community to look at how we reinvent summer,” said Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce as well as executive director of the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This is going to cause people to pause or think differently about how they travel and we want our customers and guests to feel safe. We want to make sure we are protecting our community as well.”

Mid-June through Labor Day weekend are the peak months for visitors in Mason County, according to Miller.

“It is going to be very hard for some businesses to survive. Many of our businesses are able to stay open year-round because of the revenue they make in that 10-week stretch,” she said.

Even in the later months, she said it was unlikely there will be the usual large events.

“I am hard pressed to believe there will be any large gatherings until there is a vaccine or other safety measures. I’m not directly involved in those (fall) events, but I expect they will be rescheduled or postponed,” she said.

Northrop and Miller said the impact from coronavirus has caused businesses to be creative to make up for the loss in revenue.

“The summer will look different. With restaurants, it might be spreading things out, utilizing outdoor spaces, things like that,” Miller said. “With many of the signature events we see in the summer not happening, I think it’ll be quieter and those mass gatherings won’t be taking place.

“But Mason County is the beginning of what’s called ‘Up North,’ so I think we will see people wanting to come to our area because of the natural resources and places to spread out.”

“Some of what we’ve seen communities do as a result of (coronavirus) is businesses are learning to do things differently,” Northrop said. “They are innovating when they can. Some examples are curbside pick up, free shipping, some are doing online classes and redesigning store fronts. Some of the research coming out is encouraged them … to get their finances in check or go virtual for more face time, foster relationships and reevaluate themselves.”

Northrop hosted a webinar on this topic Thursday afternoon. At the webinar he planned to share data from reports on what the gradual relaxation of social distancing could look like, the actions visitors might take and the potential community sentiment towards people visiting too early.

“We don’t know any more than the state knows. We are paying close attention to national statistics,” he said. “The situation is changing quickly. What reopening might mean could change. We recommend following the (Centers for Disease Control) and health department guidelines, but when people are free to travel, expect activity around coastal destinations.”

Miller offered one piece of advice, “We are a tourism destination. Many businesses survive and thrive, even with lower numbers. The local community will need to support the businesses. I recommend people be a visitor in their hometown this year.”