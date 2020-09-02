District Health Department No. 10 and Little River Casino Resort announced Wednesday afternoon that there were three individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 on the property on three recent days, according to press releases from each group.
The people were there last Friday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., this past Saturday, Aug. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Monday, Sept. 1, from 6:20 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
The health department urged employees and patrons of the resort to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date. Those who are self-monitoring need to stay away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, according to a release from the health department.
“The (resort) team proactively responded when notified of this exposure. In addition to the already thorough cleaning protocols in our health and safety plan, all areas were meticulously cleaned and sanitized in accordance with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines to ensure the safety of our team members, guests and the community,” stated Little River Casino Resort General Manager Andrew Gentile in the release from the health department. “Little River Casino Resort has an excellent working relationship with the District Health Department No. 10 as well as Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Health. The collaboration of information and resources ensures compliance with all applicable requirements and guidelines in place to keep our community, team members, and guests safe.”
The Daily News contacted the resort Wednesday to inquire if the exposure was isolated to certain areas within the resort. A response was not received by presstime.
According to a press release from the resort, its employees that test positive for the disease will be required to self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days and not show symptoms for 24 hours without the assistance of medication before returning to work.
Employees who were identified through contract tracing in close contact with a positive case were notified immediately, according to the release from the resort. Those employees are required to self-quarantine and remain off the resort’s property until a negative testing result for the coronavirus is received.
The resort will remain open and continue to monitor the situation, it stated in a release.
Last Thursday, the resort announced changes it planned to implement in terms of the face coverings allowed. In that announcement, it stated it would not allow bandanas, gaiters and masks with valves starting Monday, Sept. 7. Those guests or employees with those face coverings will be offered a disposable mask at the entrance.
The Daily News contacted the resort Wednesday to inquire if the resort was going to change its implementation in face coverings to an earlier day. A response was not received by presstime.
The health department release stated it release information about a public exposure site when its investigation determines that it is impossible to identify all close contacts.
According to the release from the health department, COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and recent loss of taste or smell. Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine themselves and contact a medical provider.
Approximately 40 percent of COVID-19 cases don’t have signs of symptoms of the disease.
“As we continue to experience community spread of COVID-19, it should be understood that anyone choosing to go out in public, whether to a bar, restaurant, golf course, retail store, family gathering, funeral or any other public place, could potentially be exposed to COVID-19 at any time, thus you should always be monitoring for symptoms,” stated Kevin Hughes, health officer for the health department.
The resort stated in its release that it completed disinfection and cleaning in areas identified through contact tracing. It is using standards reviewed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
For more information about COVID-19, go to: www.dhd10.org/coronavirus, www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, or www.cdc.com/coronavirus
For the most up to date information on the resort’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Program, go to www.lrcr.com/healthsafety