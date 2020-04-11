Mason County Board Chair Janet Andersen announced Friday afternoon that the county board will not meet at its regularly scheduled time Tuesday.

In a press release, Andersen stated the board will convene on April 30 only to hear and consider the 2020 equalization report.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined, but not at the Mason County Courthouse.

“This would allow us to comply with state law and be more compliant with the intent of the stay at home order,” Andersen stated. “We should continue to explore ways to comply with the executive order related to virtual meetings.”

The remaining items — including approving the language to seek a millage renewal for Mason-Oceana 911; the resolution in support of the Second Amendment; an agreement that would allow for the county to advance more than $1 million to the City of Scottville for Lift Station No. 1 and improvements to reduce the inflow and infiltration system in its sanitary sewer system; and a loan to the fair board — will be considered at the 9 a.m. May 12 county board meeting.

Andersen stated in the press release that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order on Thursday not only extended the stay-at-home order, but was more restrictive.

Because of the size of Mason County, Andersen said that the county’s board must meet in order to comply with state law by the first Monday in May — this year May 4 — to equalize the tax assessment rolls, she stated.

The board also approves a preliminary budget at that time, and it appoints a member of the general public to the tax allocation board. Andersen stated the preliminary budget that will be recommended by the finance, personnel and rules committee will be forwarded to the tax allocation board. She noted the final budget will be before the full board in October.

As for an appointment by the county commission to the tax allocation board, that will wait until 2021, Andersen stated, because it can’t be done by April 17. She said Probate Judge Jeffrey Nellis will make an appointment to the panel to represent the general public.