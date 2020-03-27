On Friday, March 27, Public Health – Muskegon County confirmed two deaths in Muskegon County from the COVID-19 virus. The victims are an 83-year-old man and a 78-year-old man.

“Our hearts go out to their families during their time of grief,” said Kathy Moore, Muskegon County Health Officer. “It is critical for us to protect each another and take all possible measures of prevention. Please stay home to help slow the spread of this illness.”

“Our thoughts go out to the families and to our community as we begin to grieve for those lost by COVID-19,’ said Gary Allore, president, Mercy Health Muskegon. “These first deaths remind us to all do what we can to stay home, stay healthy, and protect ourselves and those around us so that we can stop the spread of this virus.”

As of Thursday, Muskegon County had reported three presumptive positive tests, the first one made public Monday morning, March 23, during a press conference, and two more were reported later that day. As of Thursday there were 102 COVID-19 test submitted, with 23 negative results and 76 pending.

Statewide, as of 10 a.m. Friday, 92 people have died from COVID-19. Twenty-six of them are from Oakland County, 23 from the City of Detroit and 14 each from Macomb and Wayne counties.

Overall, the City of Detroit has had 1,075 positive tests. Oakland County has had 824 positive tests, Wayne County has had 735 positive tests and Macomb County has had 404 positive tests.

Strong community mitigation and prevention measures are already in place. PHMC urges residents to take these precautions:

• Stay at home. Do not go out except for essential tasks such as seeking medical care or getting groceries.

• If you must go out, stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid gatherings.

• Wash your hands often, especially after going out, coughing or sneezing.

• Do not touch your face or mouth.

• Check on others. Call your loved ones and friends who are most at risk and see how they are doing.

Everyone should follow the above guidance. Testing is ongoing. However, with few tests completed and many pending, everyone needs to take precautions, practice prevention, and assume potential exposure in public places.

For statewide and national information on the virus, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus or CDC.gov/Coronavirus.